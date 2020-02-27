Butler — Jerry Staller
1712 C.R. 66, Auburn
580-1201
Concord — Stacey Crowl
5853 C.R. 56, St. Joe
450-3764
Fairfield — Sicily Wappes, P.O. Box 458, Ashley
281-2225
Franklin — Sandy Harrison, 2010 C.R. 61, Butler
868-5457
Grant — Mary Dangler
2919 C.R. 43, Waterloo
837-7719
Jackson — Audra Wilcoxson
3105 C.R. 68, Auburn
925-2945
Keyser — Michael Lilly, 130 S. Randolph St., Suite 22, Garrett
357-6981
Newville — Donald Gengnagel, 5051 C.R 75A, Butler
337-5353
Richland — Pam Sebert
3314 C.R. 19, Auburn
235-1511
Smithfield — Diana Miller
Ashley Community Center
500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley
333-6689
Spencer — Cheri Bushee
6969 C.R. 59, Box 27, Spencerville
238-4243
Stafford — Carl Casebere
7341 C.R. 40, Butler
868-2338
Troy — Mark Jennings
8177 C.R. 16, Butler
868-5569
Union — Craig Bassett
427 W. 7th St., Auburn
925-3564
Wilmington — Heather Bledsoe
104 E. Oak St., P.O. Box 382, Butler
868-5522
