Butler — Jerry Staller

1712 C.R. 66, Auburn

580-1201

Concord — Stacey Crowl

5853 C.R. 56, St. Joe

450-3764

Fairfield — Sicily Wappes, P.O. Box 458, Ashley

281-2225

Franklin — Sandy Harrison, 2010 C.R. 61, Butler

868-5457

Grant — Mary Dangler

2919 C.R. 43, Waterloo

837-7719

Jackson — Audra Wilcoxson

3105 C.R. 68, Auburn

925-2945

Keyser — Michael Lilly, 130 S. Randolph St., Suite 22, Garrett

357-6981

Newville — Donald Gengnagel, 5051 C.R 75A, Butler

337-5353

Richland — Pam Sebert

3314 C.R. 19, Auburn

235-1511

Smithfield — Diana Miller

Ashley Community Center

500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley

333-6689

Spencer — Cheri Bushee

6969 C.R. 59, Box 27, Spencerville

238-4243

Stafford — Carl Casebere

7341 C.R. 40, Butler

868-2338

Troy — Mark Jennings

8177 C.R. 16, Butler

868-5569

Union — Craig Bassett

427 W. 7th St., Auburn

925-3564

Wilmington — Heather Bledsoe

104 E. Oak St., P.O. Box 382, Butler

868-5522

