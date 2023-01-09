KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville is a Tree City USA and the city’s tree commission did its part in 2022 to keep a lush canopy overhead, purchasing planting 64 new trees throughout the city.
The city is still playing some catch-up from losing more than 50 mature trees destroyed in a 2020 windstorm as the commission seeks to keep Kendallville green and growing.
At the Jan. 3 Kendallville City Council meeting, the council received the tree commission’s annual report, detailing the work of the volunteer board over the last year.
Chaired by retired educator Jim Nixon, the commission also includes Dave Button, Gwen Christenson, Scott Derby and Robert Probst.
The commission’s primary mission is to maintain a “green urban canopy” overhead. Trees not only provide aesthetic benefits, but also provide shade that can help reduce energy use during the summer, consume carbon dioxide and emit oxygen, provide shelter and food for wildlife, protect soil from water erosion and help benefit emotional well-being of residents.
In 2022, the tree commission was able to use a $10,000 Community and Urban Forestry grant to purchase and plant 64 new trees on city properties. City employees provided in-kind assistance totaling nearly $12,000 to help with the planting process.
“The Tree Commission designated precise spots for each of those trees with an eye to shading our streets with large native trees. Many more are slated for selected public properties, such as the picnic and play areas of Bixler Park and Lakeview Cemetery,” Nixon wrote in his report to the council.
The city is making up ground after an August 2020 windstorm blasted Kendallville, destroying numerous mature trees, especially huge, old trees located in the old-town neighborhoods west of downtown. The city lost 54 trees during the storm and the commission also works to replace other trees lost to normal aging and/or disease.
The commission also runs events around Arbor Day, including the annual tree giveaway and a public tree planting event.
The commission gave away more than 40 sycamore seedlings this year and the extra seedlings were planted at Bixler Lake Park with help of Boy Scout Troop 169.
The city will receive more seedlings from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources nursery this year, with plans to give out bald cypress trees this spring.
The commission also took part in a tree planting event in conjunction with East Noble Schools at North Side Elementary in April. Students shared information about Arbor Day and the importance of trees and students and staff helped toss some ceremonial dirt for new trees located at the rear of the school campus off Riley Street.
