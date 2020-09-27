The two presidential candidates are vocal about their differences in numerous issues about which many Americans are passionate.
Educate yourself before heading to the polls to find out how your vote will support their policies.
Energy and Environment
The fight for avoiding a climate crisis is a core issue for many American voters. Both candidates have a specific view on how to use power while creating and maintaining millions of jobs.
Trump’s stance: During Trump’s term, he repealed the Clean Power Plan and instead proposed the Affordable Clean Energy Rule. According to the National Economic Research Associates, the CPP would have raised electricity rates by as much as 14%. The ACER promotes the reduction of greenhouse gasses, the empowerment of states and the promotion of energy independence to enhance economic growth and job creation. Trump and his administration acted to increase exports of energy resources to the global market to allow financing for coal and fossil energy projects.
Biden’s stance: According to Biden’s campaign, he promises to “launch a national effort aimed at creating the jobs we need to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure now and deliver an equitable clean energy future.”
The key elements involved in a far-reaching $2 trillion dollar accelerated investment include:
• Position the auto industry to win the 21st Century with technology created in America.
• Achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.
• Make dramatic investments in energy efficiency in buildings, including 4 million retrofits and building over 1 million new affordable homes.
• Secure environmental justice and equitable economic opportunity.
Health Care
The American health care system is continuously at the forefront of its citizens’ minds. Each candidate has specific plans in place for their potential administrations.
Trump’s stance: Trump claims that Obamacare is dangerous to American families, farmers and small businesses due to higher health insurance costs. Under his plan, it is expected that insurance companies would have to compete for customers with lower fees and higher-quality service.
Biden’s stance: Biden is determined to protect the Affordable Care Act to ensure that Americans are not denied coverage because of pre-existing conditions. Under his leadership, he plans to build on the historic plan by reducing health care costs and making the system less complex to navigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.