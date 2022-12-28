PREP BOYS WRESTLING
East Noble at Connersville’s Spartan Classic, 9 a.m.
Fremont at Greentown Eastern Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Garrett and Prairie Heights at Mishawaka’s Al Smith Invitational, 10 a.m.
DeKalb and Eastside at Defiance (Ohio) Invitational, 11 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goshen Tournament
DeKalb vs. Mishawaka, 11 a.m.
East Noble vs. Goshen, 11 a.m.
DeKalb vs. Goshen, 2:30 p.m.
East Noble vs. Mishawaka, 2:30 p.m.
PSM Holiday Shootout at Trine University, Angola
West Noble vs. Fort Wayne North Side, 9 a.m.
Lakeland vs. Concord, 10:30 a.m.
West Noble vs. Tippecanoe Valley, noon
Fort Wayne North Side vs. Concord, 1:30 p.m.
Northrop vs. Elkhart, 3:30 p.m.
Lakeland vs. Fort Wayne South Side, 5 p.m.
Northrop vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne South Side vs. Elkhart, 8 p.m.
Fremont Classic
Third-place game, Jimtown vs. Sturgis (Mich.), 5 p.m.
Championship, Lake Station vs. Fremont, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Churubusco at East Noble, 1 p.m.
Angola at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Women, Trine vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire in semifinal of DePauw’s Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament, 4 p.m.
