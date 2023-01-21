ACRES Land Trust seeks summer interns

HUNTERTOWN — ACRES Land Trust is seeking applications for four full-time stewardship internships for the 2023 summer season.
The member-supported nonprofit organization protects over 7,400 acres of land in northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio. Summer interns help ACRES care for these protected lands by assisting with non-native invasive species management and preserve visitor amenities, including maintaining trails, signs and parking areas.
The program engages local students with an interest in the field of natural sciences. Interns gain field work experience by working alongside experienced stewardship staff, industry professionals and academic instructors throughout the region.
Interns will also learn about non-native invasive species identification and treatment methods and how to operate equipment related to land stewardship.
The program, now in its 13th year, is supported by the Olive B. Cole Foundation to help northeast Indiana retain workforce talent.
ACRES is looking for candidates who find satisfaction in challenging conditions. Interns will be working outside during the hottest months of the year, venturing off trail through dense brush, poison ivy and mosquitos.
Preference will be given to applicants pursuing a degree related to natural resources. Qualified applicants must reside in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble or Steuben counties. One position may be available for an applicant outside of these counties, contingent upon funding.
A complete job post including application details is available at acreslandtrust.org/internship. Applications will be accepted until March 31.
