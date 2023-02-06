COLDWATER, Mich. — Escape the winter blues and spend an evening laughing at clean comedy with the professional comedians at Tibbits Opera House during Comedy Fest on March 25.
Three professional stand-up comedians — headliner Corey Rodrigues, featured comic Chris Young and opener Maher Matta — will perform at the historic theater.
Known for his clean comedy, headliner Corey Rodrigues was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals. Rodrigues has been featured on the hilarious “Gotham Live,” “Laughs on Fox” and True TV’s “Laff Mobbs Laff Tracks.” In 2018 he released his Dry Bar comedy special, was voted “best of the fest” at the Big Pine Comedy Festival and was picked as one of TBS’s “Comics to Watch” at the New York Comedy Fest. In 2019 Rodrigues made his late night TV debut on the Conan O’Brien show. He can currently be heard daily on Sirius XM.
Rodrigues’ comedy is honest and fun, with a constant peppering of stories from his life and the lives of those around him. Mix that with a hilarious point of view and he’s able to talk about just about anything.
Featured comic Chris Young is able to take real life experiences and turn them into laughs. He is a frequent performer at comedy clubs, colleges and casino’s as well as corporate shows around the country. Along with being featured on radio stations across the country, he has appeared at Gilda’s Laughfest in Grand Rapids, MI, the Laughing Skull Festival and the Canton Comedy Festival. His DryBar Special has millions of views. He was the winner of the TV20 Detroit “That’s Funny” Comedy Contest on My Network as well as a finalist in Dave Coulier’s “Clean Guys of Comedy/Unbleepable Contest.”
The opener for the evening is Maher Matta, a well-established comedian who has performed at comedy clubs and venues across the country. His style revolves around story telling about his childhood, marriage, kids, and observations on day-to-day life. With a diverse sense of humor, Maher’s comedy appeals to all audiences and comedic tastes. Maher’s comedy special, “Personally Speaking” ranked number four with Dry Bar Comedy’s “Top Ten Specials for 2021.”
Comedy Fest begins at 7 p.m. with doors to the theater, Ghost Light Bar, and Art Gallery open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$30 including fees, with discounts available to Tibbits members.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Tibbits.org, stop in at Tibbits business offices at 93 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater, or call 517-278-6029. The performance will be held at Tibbits Opera House, located at 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.