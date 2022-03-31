Located in the heart of downtown Auburn, The Deli at Sixth and Main offers homemade soups, hot and cold deli sandwiches and fresh salads. The menu includes vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, dairy-free options and fresh greens. The best-sellers are the ham and cheese croissant, grilled turkey sandwich and vegetarian wrap.
Whole or half-size sandwiches are served with choice of your favorite bread, toppings, chips and a pickle. Also offered is a slice of the quiche of the day, Caesar, cobb, and Italian chopped salad and a hummus of the day plat with fresh veggies and warm pita.
Fridays are Fry-Days offering specialty handmade burgers, cheeseburgers and hand-breaded pork tenderloins, served with fries and choice of toppings including basil pesto or garlic aioli.
Opened in June 2017, owner Jackie Henderson prepares daily dessert and pastry specialties. Henderson also owns Hoosier Mama Catering, based in Angola combining catering for all sorts of events, including children’s parties, weddings and family reunions.
Boxed lunches require a 24-hour minimum notice and include a sandwich or salad along with a side and kettle chips or a cookie. Custom orders will be available and will be priced accordingly.
People will be able to place orders for wedding cakes and other pastries as well as whole meals. The deli’s private meeting room is available for businesses to rent with private spaces from 20 to 60 people.
Located at 115 N. Main St. above The Paper Gourmet and The Birch and Bell in downtown, Auburn hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone 260-333-7200.
