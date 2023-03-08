Ronald Begue Sr.
COLUMBIA CITY — Ronald Jerome Begue Sr., 86, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed from this life and into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 26, 2023, in Sebring, Florida.
Ron’s passion in life was to study the Bible and teach others in order to lead them into a saving faith in Jesus. He loved teaching adult Sunday school classes and did so for 62 years, spending countless hours studying and preparing to teach them. He also taught children’s Sunday school in his earlier years.
Born on May 21, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late Ralph J. and Sylvia (Beuchele) Begue.
He attended Catholic School in Fort Wayne and then South Side High School.
On Oct. 22, 1955, he was united in marriage to Juanita Marie Dignan. They made their home in the Tri-Lakes area, raising five children. Juanita passed on Oct. 29, 2006, at age 70, due to a stroke. Two years later on Oct. 8, 2008, Ron married Charlene Adams. They split their time between homes in Columbia City and Sebring, Florida.
For 20 years, Ron worked for North American Van Lines in Data Processing. He then transitioned to being a mechanic, and after working for Heckman Sani Service for a short time, he went into business for himself. He opened Ron’s Lakeshore Service at Tri-Lakes and operated that business until he retired.
Surviving are his wife, Charlene; sons, Ronald Jerome (Barb) Begue Jr., and Stephen Begue, both of Columbia City; daughters, Suzette Begue, of Columbia City and Deborah (David) Herendeen, of Larwill; brothers, Gerald (Pamela) Begue and Frank (Susie) Begue, both of Fort Wayne; and 12 grandchildren.
In addition to Juanita, he was preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Joy Garcia; and brother, Ralph J. Begue Jr.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Tri-Lakes Baptist Church, 5679 N. Center St., Columbia City, with Pastor Brad Frederickson officiating.
Burial will be at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, March 10, 2023, and from 10 a.m., to the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be given to Tri-Lakes Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.