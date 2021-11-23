BUTLER — Ed Bentley is no stranger to Eastside’s gymnasium.
He patrolled the sidelines from the visitors bench, leading Angola to three sectional championships from the 2012-2013 to 2018-2019 seasons.
Now, he will lead an experienced Eastside boys basketball team to even more success. Bentley (126-69 in nine seasons) takes the reins of the program from good friend Ryan Abbott, the school’s winningest boys coach.
Abbott is now head coach at Class 4A Carroll after compiling a 117-95 record at Eastside.
“It’s still a little eerie going into the opposite locker room from what you were usually in,” Bentley said. “I’m here now, two feet in, fighting with these guys every day. That’s what it’s about.
“I’m pretty singularly focused on now.”
The Blazers and Chargers scrimmaged each other Nov. 20.
“Ryan did a remarkable job here. He and I are really good friends. You know you’re coming into a situation where the kids have been coached,” Bentley said. “Their desire to be pushed, the foundation is there, it’s already instilled.
“Now, we want to put our blend on it and what we want that to look like.”
Among the nine returning players from last season, four averaged near or more than 10 points per contest.
Senior Gabe Trevino, a four-year starter, was last season’s top scorer at 14.8 points per contest. Classmate Owen Willard checked in at 10.6 points per game, while junior Santino Brewer and senior Hugh Henderson were both at 9.8 points per contest.
Senior Logan Fry missed the entire 2020-2021 season with a knee injury. He averaged 10.9 points per game as a sophomore and stroked a team-leading 45 three-point field goals that season.
Also back are senior Nick Snyder, juniors Caeden Moughler and Kyle Yoder and sophomore Clayton Minnick.
“This conference is no joke,” Bentley said of the Northeast Corner Conference. While Central Noble, led by Wisconsin-commit Conner Essegian, is one of the top teams, Bentley noted there are several others at the top of the pack.
Early practices have been intense and high energy from start to finish, all with the goal of being able to step up and make a play when a game is on the line.
“What are we doing differently (from other NECC teams) to have an edge, an edge mentally, an edge physically, an edge tactically, everything?” he explained. “I’ve always been a guy that wants to push them to a place where they didn’t think they could take themselves mentally or physically.
“With this group, they get it. They’ve been through big games and battles, so they’re just as hungry as I am to be successful.”
Last year, the Blazers finished 17-8 but were denied in the sectional championship by Churubusco.
While Bentley said his high school coach was fairly laid back, his college coach, like him, was a Ranger in the military and demanded excellence in everything.
“He just demanded you to do things right, do them at a high level and let’s find out what that high level for you is,” Bentley explained. “As a group, if everybody’s doing that, then you have something special.
“I’m just a competitive dude. I don’t know how else to put it,” he said. “I want these kids to experience what toughness is, and the things that come out of toughness, not necessarily now, but in life.
“We’ve just went through two years of everybody having to make a decision if they’re going to be tough or if they’re just going to wilt.
“I want these kids to get something out of this experience and take out there (in the world). That’s the way I was when I was a staff NCO in the Marine Corps.
“We’re going to have fun when we’re doing it. They also know when to work,” Bentley said. “That’s part of the relationship building process.”
For the new coach, having the opportunity to observe Eastside’s programs — football, basketball, weight program, speed school and how they support each other — reinvigorated his interest in coaching high school again.
“I was about ready to hang it up. I was going to coach college and be done with the high school game when I came over here and looked at them for a week.
“There’s something here. There’s a reason why they’re playing for state championships,” he said. “It might be happenstance with one team, but when you have a couple of teams that are very, very successful, it’s a school-wide deal.
“That really excited me.”
Bentley believes this group is the most skilled he’s coached. All nine returnees can dribble and shoot.
“They’ve got to figure out what their grit ceiling is,” he said. “When we have to sit down and stop, what’s your grit level? We’ve got to get that collectively. Can you reach down, execute and be tough?
“We’re in the process of figuring that out.”
Assisting Bentley are Jeff Parrish, who was head coach at Indiana Tech from 2005-2009 and former Angola player Myles Turner. Noah Johnson and Todd Dale return as assistant coaches. Former Eastside players Austen Brow, Conner Dove, Charlie Sexton and Cade Willard are also on the coaching staff.
The Blazers open their season Friday and Saturday with road games at Edgerton, Ohio and DeKalb. New opponents this year are Canterbury (Dec. 7) and Edon, Ohio (Dec. 21). The Dec. 23 game with Heritage will take place in the old Butler High School gym.
