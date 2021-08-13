PREP GIRLS GOLF
East Noble, DeKalb and Fremont at Concordia Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Westview Invitational at Heron Creek, 1 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Snider Hokum Karem, 9 a.m.
Garrett at Norwell Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Lakeland at Northridge, 10 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Angola at Columbia City, 10 a.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 10 a.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP SOCCER
Westview Jamboree: girls, 3 p.m.; boys, 5:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Angola Motorsport Speedway, 7 p.m.
