PREP GIRLS GOLF

East Noble, DeKalb and Fremont at Concordia Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Westview Invitational at Heron Creek, 1 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Snider Hokum Karem, 9 a.m.

Garrett at Norwell Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Lakeland at Northridge, 10 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Angola at Columbia City, 10 a.m.

Fairfield at Eastside, 10 a.m.

East Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP SOCCER

Westview Jamboree: girls, 3 p.m.; boys, 5:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Angola Motorsport Speedway, 7 p.m.

