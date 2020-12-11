Wrestling
DeKalb defeats Central Noble
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Central Noble 54-24 in a dual match Wednesday.
Landon Armstrong (285 pounds), Ashton Eddy (120), Kasey Bosell (126), Braxton Miller (132), Elijah Knepper (152) and Rafe Worman (160) pinned their opponents in the first period for the Barons.
Braylon Meyer (106) and Carter Miller (220) also won by pin.
Danny Leffers (145) won by pin for the Cougars.
Girls Basketball Central Noble defeats Prairie Heights
ALBION — The Cougars defeated the Panthers 47-33 Wednesday.
Central Noble jumped out to a 17-7 and never looked back.
Bridgette Gray led all scorers with 15 points, and her teammate Lydia Andrews added 13.
Heights was led by Alex German’s eight points and seven from Trevyn Terry.
Hornets overcome slow start defeat Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Angola trailed 14-10 after the first quarter then outscored Leo 44-20 the rest of the way for the 54-34 win Wednesday.
Hanna Knoll led the Hornets with 15 points, and Lauren Leach contributed 13. The duo also had seven rebounds and four steals each.
With her 15 points Knoll surpassed Amanda Cope for second place on the girls all time scoring list with 1,169 points. She needs 52 points to become the all time scoring leader for the Angola girls’ basketball team.
Rachel Reinhart currently holds first place with 1,220 points.
Knights lose lead late at Northrop
FORT WAYNE — East Noble had a 23-8 lead at halftime over Northrop, but only scored 11 points in the second half for a 41-34 loss Wednesday.
Avan Beiswanger led the Knights with 11 points, Carly Turner had eight and Karly Kirkpatrick dropped in seven.
Turner led East Noble with eight boards, and Kyndal Mynhier and Kirkpatrick each had four assists.
Fremont beaten by Wayne Wednesday
FORT WAYNE — A big 17-8 third quarter by the Generals was the difference in their 57-50 win over Fremont Wednesday.
Wayne had three girls in double figures and were led by Aniah Hill with 20 points.
Concordia too much for Barons
FORT WAYNE — Concordia was a 60-23 winner over DeKalb Tuesday.
Maddie Hickman, Elizabeth Martin, Morgann Leslie, Sarah Brown and Christina Yarian all scored four points for the Barons.
Hickman and Leslie both had four rebounds.
M.S. Basketball Central Noble defeats West Noble
ALBION — The Central Noble eighth grade boys team defeated West Noble 38-21 Tuesday night.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Carter Wilkinson with 15 points, followed by Redick Zolman with 11, Brody Morgan and Josh Marker both added four and Ryne Keirn and Matthew Rockey each added two.
