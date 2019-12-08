LEO-CEDARVILLE — As opening weekend of conference play continued across the state Saturday, the Northeast 8 Conference’s Columbia City girls basketball team traveled to and defeated Leo.
Columbia City took a 14-7 advantage in the first quarter and outscored Leo 19-7 in the second.
The Eagles (6-3) led the game 33-14 at the half. But it was the Eagles’ nonstop full-court press that started three minutes into the third-quarter that ended any chances for a Leo comeback, as the Lions scored just nine more points the rest of the game.
Columbia City added another six points in the fourth quarter while holding the Lions scoreless, making the final score 51-23.
“It’s not going to hurt us to have to face things like that because adversity is something in life we have to work through,” Leo Head Coach Carrie Shappell said, referring to the full-court press. “That’s what we’re telling them every day.”
Madison Woodward led the Eagles with 17 points, and Olivia Shearer was close behind with 15 of her own.
Woodward also led the team in rebounds with eight, and Shearer led the team in steals with four and assists with five.
The Eagles’ defense held Leo to just 2-for-20 from behind the 3-point arc and 10-for-44 overall, and forced 20 turnovers.
Leo’s Jocelyn Roth scored six points and tallied 10 rebounds, followed by Gabrielle Adams bringing in five.
The loss drops the Lions to 1-9 overall and 0-1 in the Northeast 8 Conference.
The NE8 victory came on the heels of another big win, a 56-43 upset over 7-0 Bishop Dwenger.
The Eagles came out strong with a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. the teams played an even second quarter to make the halftime score 27-16.
Dwenger mounted a comeback in the third, outscoring Columbia City 21-15 to narrow the Eagles’ lead to 42-37. Columbia City finished off the game by scoring 16 points to Dwenger’s six, making the final score 56-43.
Woodward and Hayley Urban both scored 10 points and tallied five rebounds, and Shearer added nine. Brayden Lickey also had five rebounds. Urban led the team in steals with four, and Shearer led the team in assists with three.
Columbia City shot an impressive 14-for-17 from the charity stripe and 55% from the field.
