Hoover sentenced to 95 years in Lake James murder of Wilma Ball
ANGOLA — When Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat adjourned the sentencing hearing of Matthew Roland Hoover, 30, handing down the maximum 95 years, Stan Allen stood in the gallery, front and center, and told the judge thank you.
The son of Wilma Ball, 82, whom Hoover murdered on June 22-23, 2021, in a quiet neighborhood on Lake James, seemed to echo the sentiments of many in the packed courtroom Monday morning.
Family and friends who spoke during the hearing received what they asked of Wheat — the maximum sentence allowed by law for the brutal murder of Mrs. Ball.
“I’ve lived in this community my whole life ... I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Prosecutor Jeremy Musser, who requested the maximum sentence. “I can’t conclude that this was anything other than act committed from the pits of hell. Evil took her from this world.”
In his usual calm demeanor, Wheat, who has been on the bench some 27 years, seemed to reflect the characterization made by Musser.
“It would be hard to imagine the circumstances leading to a murder more hideous than this,” Wheat said right before he announced his sentence.
During Monday’s hearing, Musser was able to put forward information about those allegations through Steuben County Sheriff Detective Chris Emerick’s testimony, but court-appointed defense attorney Benjamin Nordmann argued that information should not be factored into the sentencing because Hoover was not found guilty of those charges.
The initial charge of murder came using DNA analysis gathered from the beer cans Hoover left at the property.
Hoover was a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James, though court records list his address as being in Anderson.
Auburn sued by former department heads
AUBURN — In separate lawsuits, the City of Auburn has been sued by former department heads over their firings in December 2021.
Amy Schweitzer, the former head of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development, has alleged sex discrimination and that she was fired from her job out of retaliation. Those charges were set out in a filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in February. Schweitzer received her notice of right to sue from the EEOC on Aug. 31.
She alleges she was terminated for refusing an illegal order directed by Mayor Mike Ley that a dangerously unsafe building at 121 S. Main St. be allowed to remain occupied despite evidence that its structural integrity was compromised and partially collapsed.
Chris Schweitzer, the former Auburn Essential Services and Auburn Electric Utility general manager, has alleged he was fired from his job in retaliation for having taken Family Medical Leave Act time off.
Chris Schweitzer’s complaint said, “After multiple months of accusations and harassment without any steps identified toward resolution or improvement despite requests for such by plaintiff, the defendant falsely accused plaintiff of performance issues and placed plantiff on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP).
In his complaint, Schweitzer said he experienced a serious health condition — severe stress, anxiety and other serious health conditions — resulting from enduring six months of the city’s false accusations and harassment.
The Schweitzers, who are married, are represented by Fort Wayne attorney Christopher C. Myers.
Poka-Bache Trail will impact recreation, economy
FORT WAYNE — The Poka-Bache Connector Trail that will connect Pokagon State Park in Angola down to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton won’t have just a recreational impact on the communities along its 81 miles, but an economic return on tax dollars as well.
Representatives from the Poka-Bache Trail Coalition, along with Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, state Sens. Sue Glick of LaGrange and Dennis Kruse of Auburn and others met Tuesday to discuss the tourism dollars that will be reaped from the trail, once it’s completed in the next 12 years or so.
That economic impact, according to a study by Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute that was commissioned by Fort Wayne Trails Inc., on behalf of the Poka-Bache Trail Coalition, will be over $42 million with approximately 265 jobs supported.
It is projected that the remaining 38 miles of trail to be built will have an economic impact of over $136 million and will support 858 jobs in the region. Poka-Bache Trail Coalition chair Jennifer Sharkey said the completed 43 miles of trails have resulted in an economic impact of over $42 million to the region with approximately 265 jobs supported.
Some people spend long weekends or even weeks at a time traveling around the country to ride long-distance trails, Ritchie said. She cited the Trail Town Program, an initiative of The Progress Fund, that, according to its website, has helped communities across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland to create outdoor tourism and helps communities nationwide.
Trails connect users to neighborhoods as well as destinations for entertainment, restaurants, parks and schools.
The group will bring together the four county governments, the city governments of Auburn, Bluffton and Fort Wayne as well as many of the small towns in the counties, said Rick Ring, coalition member and president of the DeKalb County Council. Each will have jurisdiction over its own trail, but the group will work to gather money to improve them and promote the amenities that the region has, including the two state parks of Pokagon in Angola and Ouabache in Bluffton along with city parks, he said.
“This is an excellent example of how we work together,” Ring said.
Florida man dies in toll road crash Sunday in LaGrange County
SHIPSHEWANA — A Florida man died Sunday night when he was run over by his own vehicle when it was hit from behind by another vehicle.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post were dispatched to a reported two-vehicle collision eastbound on I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker in LaGrange County. On scene, troopers located a rear-end collision between a passenger car and a transport van, with an unresponsive injured male laying on the roadway.
The victim — identified as Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida — was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County Coroner.
Trooper Garrett Tharp’s preliminary investigation has revealed that the crash scene developed after Abdyrakhmanov’s black 2020 Lexus 460 passenger car struck a deer on the roadway in the left lane. After that initial collision, Abdyrakhmanov stopped his vehicle in the left lane of the roadway and got out to inspect the damage.
Stopping in the roadway caused a chain reaction of multiple vehicles taking evasive action to avoid Abdyrakhmanov’s vehicle. A blue 2014 Ford Transit van, driven by Peter Flores, 26, of Toledo, Ohio, was unable to get stopped and crashed into the rear of the Lexus at high speed. As a result of that rear-end collision, police said Abdyrakhmanov was run over by his own vehicle while standing in the roadway, resulting in his fatal injuries.
DeKalb County revisiting horse-drawn vehicle ordinance
AUBURN — After repealing an existing ordinance and voted down a proposed ordinance because they could not agree on license fees, DeKalb County Commissioners are revisiting the issue of horse-drawn vehicles.
Like before, the revisited proposed ordinance would allow for the transfer of license plates between horse-drawn vehicles.
A public hearing will take place at the commissioners’ Nov. 14 meeting.
Based on information and numbers provided by DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker, a fee of $625 would be “in the ballpark,” Commissioner William Hartman said. The funds would be used to repair roads that are damaged by horse-drawn vehicles.
“You’ve got to take emotions out of this issue and just look at facts and how quickly do these roads get damaged and need to be repaired and what is the actual cost to repair them. And we’re talking about specific damage here,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“I think what you have to do is … you have to come up and say ‘OK, here’s how many miles I think are going to be affected. Here’s what it’s going to cost. We think there are going to be 200 buggies that’ll sign up,’” Sanderson said.
