Aerospace
Austin Abbott: Yellow
Thomas Anders: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Yellow
Maxwell Mishler: Blue
Aiden Norberg: Blue
Keegan Norberg: Yellow
Carver Stump: Yellow
William Abbott: Yellow
James Carey: Yellow
Keenan Hanaway: Yellow
Danessa Hoffman: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry YellowBlue Honor
Chandler Slone: Blue
Wyatt Hanaway: Purple, State Fair Entry
Arts and Crafts
Fine Art
Austin Abbott: Blue
Mackenzie Blanton: Yellow, Blue Honor
Eden Carey: Blue
Erin Gulley: Blue
Olivia Gulley: Blue
Elizabeth Howald: Blue
Emily Howard: Purple
Caylee James: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Kennedy Kain: Blue
Bailey Manns: Blue
Jada Mauck: Blue
Eleanor Pettit: Blue
Eleanor Pettit: Blue
Lillyan Pettit: Blue
Faith Phillips: Blue
Reagen Wooster: Blue
Esther Yoder: Blue
Grace Yoder: Blue
Olivia Yoder: Blue
Leah Yunker: Blue
Needle Craft
Madalyn Newby: Purple, Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry
Model Craft
Bentley Bailey: Blue
Lorelei Combs: Blue
Keenan Hanaway: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Wyatt Hanaway: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Leigha Schrock: Blue
Any Other Craft
William Abbott: Blue
Ledger Allen: Lavender
Lydia Allen: Lavender, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Emily Anders: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Thomas Anders: Blue
Charles Beard: Blue
Logan Blair: Blue
Abigail Carey: Blue
James Carey: Blue
Avery Certain: Blue
Maddison Certain: Blue
Faith Christner: Blue
Ava Connett: Lavender
Quinlynn Dunker: Blue
Case Edsall: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Ashley Fisher Lavender, Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry
Erin Frain: Lavender
Kaylyn Gates: Blue
Alex Hall: Blue
Aubree Hall: Blue
Malorie Hartman: Blue
Chase Hayward: Blue
Emily Howard: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Katelyn James: Lavender
Amelia Johnston: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Madison Kain: Blue
McKinlee Kain: Blue
Elijah Lehman: Blue
Ethan Lehman: Blue
Addyson Lorntz: Blue
Jennifer Madden: Lavender
Elizabeth Messer: Blue
Michael Messer: Blue
Carson Neff: Blue
Vadah Neff: Lavender
Cassidi Parham: Blue
Annalise Pettit: Blue
Olivia Rathburn: Blue
Katie Rheinheimer: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Chloe Roberts: Blue
Samantha Scigouski: Purple, State Fair Entry
Caytlin Sherman: Blue
Emalin Sherman: Blue
Aaron Smith: Yellow, Blue Honor
Evie Smith: Lavender
Malarie Steider: Yellow, Reserve Champion
Ellen Stillions: Blue
Carver Stump: Blue
Kirstin Stutzman: Blue
Stacy Stutzman: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Tyler Stutzman: Blue
Alexander Thompson: Blue
Caleb Weaver: Reserve Champion
Chelsea Weaver: Lavender
Breanna Wolheter: Blue
Reese Wolheter: Blue
Madalyn Yoder: Blue
Aspen Young: Blue
Allyson Zook: Blue
Olivia Zook: Yellow
Spencer Zook: Purple
Beekeeping
Josiah Bovee: Reserve Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Brooke Young: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Josiah Bovee: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Cake Decorating
Gracelyn Burkhead: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Lorelei Combs: Red
Adelyn Rainsberger: Overall Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Honor
Mackenzie Rood: Blue
Aubree Hall: Blue
Karlie Hartman: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Cat Poster
Evie Smith: Lavender, State Fair Entry
Chandler Slone: Purple, State Fair Entry
Computer
Jedidiah Kreger: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, State Fair Entry
Wyatt Hanaway Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Consumer Clothing
Kya Roose: Blue Honor
Emalin Sherman: Blue Honor
Breanna Wolheter: Lavender, Blue Honor
Reese Wolheter: Overall Reserve Grand Champion Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Gabrielle Hartman: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Kaylyn Gates: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Demonstration
Danessa Hoffman: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Dog Poster
Trinity Bartley: Yellow
Katelyn James Purple, State Fair Entry
Addyson Lorntz: Yellow
Paul Martin: Blue
Jada Mauck: Blue
Kyren meadows: Blue
Annalise Pettit: Yellow
Leigha Schrock: Yellow
Carver Stump: Yellow
Alexis Tackman: Yellow
Vivian Williams: Blue
James Carey: Blue
Skye Growcock: Blue
Oliver Hofer: Blue
Harper Klein: Blue
Kathryn Martin: Red
Xavian Meadows: Blue
Chase Miller: Lavender, State Fair Entry
Christien Noward: Purple, State Fair Entry
Eleanor Pettit: Blue
Lillyan Pettit: Blue
Chandler Slone: Yellow, Blue Honor
Makayla Bartley: Yellow
Austin Blake: Blue
Kaitlyn Burton: Blue
Eden Carey: Blue
Katelyn Eash: Lavender
Penelope Eash: Blue
Ashley Fisher: Blue
Hannah Klein: Blue
Nathan Lacey: Blue
Samantha Scigouski: Lavender, Purple, State Fair Entry
Annaliese Tilford: Blue
Anne Troyer: Blue
Electric
Gavin Rainsberger: Blue
Aaron Smith: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Quinton Yoder: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Austin Abbott: Blue
Thomas Anders: Blue
Charles Beard: Yellow, Blue Honor
Dakota Feller: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Ryan Hartman: Red
Remington Elliott: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Audrianna Martin: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Jedidiah Kreger: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Wyatt Hanaway: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion
Fashion Revue
Emily Anders: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Alayna Collins: State Fair Entry, Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Erin Frain: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry
Madalyn Newby: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, State Fair Entry
Floriculture
Allyson Zook: Blue
Danessa Hoffman: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Olivia Zook: Blue
Samantha Scigouski: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple
Aubree Hall: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender
Foods, Baked
Lorelei Combs: Blue
Sarah Stoy: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Allyson Zook: Lavender
Austin Abbott: Purple, State Fair Entry
Annalise Pettit: Blue
Carver Stump: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Alex Cox: Purple, State Fair Entry
Dakota Feller: Blue
Eleanor Pettit: Lavender
Alayna Rasler: Blue
Sorcha Stewart: Purple, State Fair Entry
Diella Bovee: Blue
Evan Brown: Purple, State Fair Entry
Alivia Rasler: Blue
Leah Yunker: Lavender
William Abbott: Purple, State Fair Entry
Anakin Cox: Purple, State Fair Entry
Austin Blake: Blue
Amelia Johnston: Yellow, Blue Honor
John Kelly: Purple, Overall Grand Champion, Purple, State Fair Entry
Madalyn Newby: Lavender, Lavender
Foods, Preserved
Whitney Myers: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Breanna Wolheter: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Austin Abbott: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Carver Stump: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Reese Wolheter: Yellow, Blue Honor
William Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion
Gabrielle Hartman: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Chloe Hochstetler: Blue
John Kelly: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Forestry
Katelyn James: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Blue Honor
Caylee James: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Samantha Scigouski: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Genealogy
Eden Carey: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Geology
Wyatt Hanaway: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Blue Honor
Health
Austin Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Christen Young: Lavender, Blue Honor
William Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Home Environment
Austin Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Elizabeth Messer: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Interactive Demonstration
Austin Abbott: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Thomas Anders: Blue
Carver Stump: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Ashley Young: Blue
Brooke Young: Yellow, Blue Honor
Christen Young: Blue
Photography
Austin Abbott: Blue
Reese Wolheter: Blue
Austin Abbott: Yellow, Blue Honor
Trinity Bartley: Blue
Lorelei Combs: Yellow, Blue Honor
Caedmon Gates: Lavender, Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry
Katelyn James: Yellow, Blue Honor
Abigail Lambright Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion
Bailey Manns: Yellow, Blue Honor
Eden Mauck: Blue
Kyren Meadows: Blue
Vadah Neff: Yellow, Blue Honor
Emalin Sherman: Yellow, Blue Honor
Malarie Steider: Yellow, Blue Honor
Alexis Tackman: Blue
Breanna Wolheter: Blue
Kloie Yoder: Blue
Allyson Zook: Yellow, Blue Honor
Sorcha Stewart: Purple, Champion
Olivia Yoder: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Mackenzie Blanton: Blue
Faith Christner: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Xavian Meadows: Blue
Caytlin Sherman: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Sorcha Stewart: Blue
Stacy Stutzman: Blue
Kylie Yoder: Blue
Olivia Yoder: Blue
Leah Yunker: Blue
Olivia Zook: Blue
William Abbott: Blue
Corrina Beard: Blue
Mackenzie Blanton: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Carson Brown: Blue
Keenan Hanaway: Blue
Abigail Myers: Blue
Sorcha Stewart: Blue, State Fair Entry
Ellen Stillions: Yellow, Blue Honor
Stacy Stutzman: Blue, State Fair Entry
Olivia Yoder: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
William Abbott: Yellow, Blue Honor
Corrina Beard: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Mackenzie Blanton: Blue
Carson Brown: Blue
Sorcha Stewart: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Ellen Stillions: Blue
Kylie Yoder: Red
Olivia Yoder: Blue
William Abbott: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Corrina Beard: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Alegra Bovee: Blue
Makayla Bartley: Red
Alegra Bovee: Blue
Kaylyn Gates: Lavender, Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry
Mary Hostetler: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Elizabeth Howald: Yellow, Blue Honor
Elizabeth Messer: Blue
Lydia Allen: Red
Hailey Alleshouse: Yellow, Blue Honor
Alegra Bovee: Yellow, Blue Honor
Evan Brown: Yellow, Blue Honor
Bradyn Gates: Yellow, Blue Honor
Kaylyn Gates: Red
Wyatt Hanaway: Yellow, Blue Honor
Mary Hostetler: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Elizabeth Messer: Red
Samantha Scigouski: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Jennifer West: Blue
Reagen Wooster: Yellow, Blue Honor
Lydia Allen: Lavender, Champion, Blue Honor
Alegra Bovee: Blue
Kaitlyn Burton: Red
Mary Hostetler: Yellow, Blue Honor
Elizabeth Messer: Blue
Samantha Scigouski: Blue
Nicole Stutzman: Red
Annaliese Tilford: Red
Jennifer West: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Reagen Wooster: Blue
Lydia Allen: Blue
Reagen Wooster: Blue
Public Speaking
William Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion
Collections
Holden Adkins: Blue
Thomas Anders: Lavender, Blue Honor
Samuel Billingsley: Blue
Carver Stump: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Elizabeth Hepler: Yellow
Conner Keeslar: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple
Quinton Yoder: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Austin Blake: Overall Grand Champion Lavender, Blue Honor
Ashley Fisher: Purple, Blue Honor
Creative Writing — Prose
Sarah Stoy: Purple, Blue Honor
Carver Stump: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Bethany Kasuboski: Overall Grand Champion, Purple
Hannah Stoy: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Creative Writing — Poetry
Eden Carey: Overall Grand Champion, Purple
Erin Gulley: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Gift Wrapping
Trinity Bartley: Blue
Malorie Hartman: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor
Sadie Edsall: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor
Scrapbook
Aspen Young: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry
Emily Anders: Purple
Lilli Howe: Blue
Alayna Rasler: Blue
Eden Carey: Blue
Erin Frain: Lavender, State Fair Entry
Karlie Hartman: Purple, State Fair Entry
Crops
Spencer Zook: Purple, Champion
Caytlin Sherman: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Emalin Sherman: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion
Breanna Wolheter: Yellow, Blue Honor
Reese Wolheter: Yellow, Blue Honor
Caytlin Sherman: Purple, Champion
Emalin Sherman: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Breanna Wolheter: Blue
Reese Wolheter: Blue
Microwave Cooking
Austin Abbott: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Caedmon Gates: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Champion
Audrianna Martin: Purple, Champion
William Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion
Braydon Collins: Blue
Ashley Young: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Amelia Johnston: Yellow, Blue Honor
John Kelly: Lavender, Reserve Champion
Trenton VanWagner: Purple, Champion
Physical Health — Sports
Michael Messer: Purple, Blue Honor
Josiah Bovee: Lavender
Katie Rheinheimer: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple
Olivia Rathburn: Overall Grand Champion, Purple
Reading
Thomas Anders: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor
Michael Messer: Lavender
William Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Mackenzie Blanton: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Eden Carey: Purple
Recycling
Emily Anders: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Yellow, Blue Honor
Conner Keeslar: Blue
Katie Rheinheimer: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor
Stacy Stutzman: Blue
Brooke Young: Blue
Aubree Hall: Purple, Blue Honor
Safety — ATV
Bentley Bailey: Blue
Chase Hayward: Yellow
Troy Myers: Blue
Lakota Everitt: Blue
Spencer Zook Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Blue
Jace Everitt: Blue
Keenan Hanaway Overall Grand Champion, Yellow, Champion, Blue Honor
Sewing Construction
Lorelei Combs: Blue
Katelyn James: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender, Champion
Gavin Rainsberger: Blue
Breanna Wolheter: Lavender, State Fair Entry, Lavender
Quinlynn Dunker: Yellow
Aspen Young: Purple
Allyson Zook: Lavender
Reese Wolheter: Purple
Eden Mauck: Blue
Adelyn Rainsberger: Overall Grand Champion, Yellow, State Fair Entry
Caraline Schackow: Lavender
Prairie Smith: Blue
Prairie Smith: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Ashley Young: Blue, State Fair Entry
Olivia Zook: Blue
Emily Anders: Blue
Eden Carey: Lavender
Alayna Collins: Purple, State Fair Entry
Erin Frain: Purple, State Fair Entry
Courtney Hall: Yellow
Madalyn Newby: Lavender
Erin Frain: Purple, State Fair Entry
Madalyn Newby: Lavender
Shooting Sports Education
Austin Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender
William Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple
Soil and Water Science
Carver Stump: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Logan Blair: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Blue Honor
Sport Fishing
Benaiah Bovee: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Veterinary Science
Logan Blair: Blue
Caylee James: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Brooke Young: Blue
Makayla Bartley: Blue
Kennedy Myers: Blue, State Fair Entry
Weather and Climate Science
Whitney Myers: Purple
Wyatt Hanaway: Overall Grand Champion, Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender, Blue Honor
Kennedy Myers: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Wildlife
Thomas Anders: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Katelyn James: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Whitney Myers: Blue
Keenan Hanaway: Blue, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Woodworking
Austin Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Blue Honor
Daniel Stoy: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor
Charles Beard: Yellow, Blue Honor
Remington Elliott: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor
Spencer Zook: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Braydon Collins: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Garden Collection
Mackenzie Blanton: Blue
James Carey: Blue
Avery Certain: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender, Reserve Champion
Maddison Certain: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion
Samantha Scigouski: Yellow, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry
Herb
Austin Blake: Blue
James Carey: Red
Austin Blake: Blue
James Carey: Blue
James Carey: Red
