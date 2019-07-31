Aerospace

Austin Abbott: Yellow

Thomas Anders: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Yellow

Maxwell Mishler: Blue

Aiden Norberg: Blue

Keegan Norberg: Yellow

Carver Stump: Yellow

William Abbott: Yellow

James Carey: Yellow

Keenan Hanaway: Yellow

Danessa Hoffman: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry YellowBlue Honor

Chandler Slone: Blue

Wyatt Hanaway: Purple, State Fair Entry

Arts and Crafts

Fine Art

Austin Abbott: Blue

Mackenzie Blanton: Yellow, Blue Honor

Eden Carey: Blue

Erin Gulley: Blue

Olivia Gulley: Blue

Elizabeth Howald: Blue

Emily Howard: Purple

Caylee James: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Kennedy Kain: Blue

Bailey Manns: Blue

Jada Mauck: Blue

Eleanor Pettit: Blue

Eleanor Pettit: Blue

Lillyan Pettit: Blue

Faith Phillips: Blue

Reagen Wooster: Blue

Esther Yoder: Blue

Grace Yoder: Blue

Olivia Yoder: Blue

Leah Yunker: Blue

Needle Craft

Madalyn Newby: Purple, Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry

Model Craft

Bentley Bailey: Blue

Lorelei Combs: Blue

Keenan Hanaway: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Wyatt Hanaway: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Leigha Schrock: Blue

Any Other Craft

William Abbott: Blue

Ledger Allen: Lavender

Lydia Allen: Lavender, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Emily Anders: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Thomas Anders: Blue

Charles Beard: Blue

Logan Blair: Blue

Abigail Carey: Blue

James Carey: Blue

Avery Certain: Blue

Maddison Certain: Blue

Faith Christner: Blue

Ava Connett: Lavender

Quinlynn Dunker: Blue

Case Edsall: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Ashley Fisher Lavender, Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry

Erin Frain: Lavender

Kaylyn Gates: Blue

Alex Hall: Blue

Aubree Hall: Blue

Malorie Hartman: Blue

Chase Hayward: Blue

Emily Howard: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Katelyn James: Lavender

Amelia Johnston: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Madison Kain: Blue

McKinlee Kain: Blue

Elijah Lehman: Blue

Ethan Lehman: Blue

Addyson Lorntz: Blue

Jennifer Madden: Lavender

Elizabeth Messer: Blue

Michael Messer: Blue

Carson Neff: Blue

Vadah Neff: Lavender

Cassidi Parham: Blue

Annalise Pettit: Blue

Olivia Rathburn: Blue

Katie Rheinheimer: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Chloe Roberts: Blue

Samantha Scigouski: Purple, State Fair Entry

Caytlin Sherman: Blue

Emalin Sherman: Blue

Aaron Smith: Yellow, Blue Honor

Evie Smith: Lavender

Malarie Steider: Yellow, Reserve Champion

Ellen Stillions: Blue

Carver Stump: Blue

Kirstin Stutzman: Blue

Stacy Stutzman: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Tyler Stutzman: Blue

Alexander Thompson: Blue

Caleb Weaver: Reserve Champion

Chelsea Weaver: Lavender

Breanna Wolheter: Blue

Reese Wolheter: Blue

Madalyn Yoder: Blue

Aspen Young: Blue

Allyson Zook: Blue

Olivia Zook: Yellow

Spencer Zook: Purple

Beekeeping

Josiah Bovee: Reserve Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Brooke Young: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Josiah Bovee: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Cake Decorating

Gracelyn Burkhead: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Lorelei Combs: Red

Adelyn Rainsberger: Overall Grand Champion, Champion, Blue Honor

Mackenzie Rood: Blue

Aubree Hall: Blue

Karlie Hartman: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Cat Poster

Evie Smith: Lavender, State Fair Entry

Chandler Slone: Purple, State Fair Entry

Computer

Jedidiah Kreger: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, State Fair Entry

Wyatt Hanaway Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Consumer Clothing

Kya Roose: Blue Honor

Emalin Sherman: Blue Honor

Breanna Wolheter: Lavender, Blue Honor

Reese Wolheter: Overall Reserve Grand Champion Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Gabrielle Hartman: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Kaylyn Gates: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Demonstration

Danessa Hoffman: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Dog Poster

Trinity Bartley: Yellow

Katelyn James Purple, State Fair Entry

Addyson Lorntz: Yellow

Paul Martin: Blue

Jada Mauck: Blue

Kyren meadows: Blue

Annalise Pettit: Yellow

Leigha Schrock: Yellow

Carver Stump: Yellow

Alexis Tackman: Yellow

Vivian Williams: Blue

James Carey: Blue

Skye Growcock: Blue

Oliver Hofer: Blue

Harper Klein: Blue

Kathryn Martin: Red

Xavian Meadows: Blue

Chase Miller: Lavender, State Fair Entry

Christien Noward: Purple, State Fair Entry

Eleanor Pettit: Blue

Lillyan Pettit: Blue

Chandler Slone: Yellow, Blue Honor

Makayla Bartley: Yellow

Austin Blake: Blue

Kaitlyn Burton: Blue

Eden Carey: Blue

Katelyn Eash: Lavender

Penelope Eash: Blue

Ashley Fisher: Blue

Hannah Klein: Blue

Nathan Lacey: Blue

Samantha Scigouski: Lavender, Purple, State Fair Entry

Annaliese Tilford: Blue

Anne Troyer: Blue

Electric

Gavin Rainsberger: Blue

Aaron Smith: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Quinton Yoder: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Austin Abbott: Blue

Thomas Anders: Blue

Charles Beard: Yellow, Blue Honor

Dakota Feller: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Ryan Hartman: Red

Remington Elliott: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Audrianna Martin: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Jedidiah Kreger: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Wyatt Hanaway: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion

Fashion Revue

Emily Anders: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Alayna Collins: State Fair Entry, Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Erin Frain: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry

Madalyn Newby: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, State Fair Entry

Floriculture

Allyson Zook: Blue

Danessa Hoffman: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Olivia Zook: Blue

Samantha Scigouski: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple

Aubree Hall: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender

Foods, Baked

Lorelei Combs: Blue

Sarah Stoy: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Allyson Zook: Lavender

Austin Abbott: Purple, State Fair Entry

Annalise Pettit: Blue

Carver Stump: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Alex Cox: Purple, State Fair Entry

Dakota Feller: Blue

Eleanor Pettit: Lavender

Alayna Rasler: Blue

Sorcha Stewart: Purple, State Fair Entry

Diella Bovee: Blue

Evan Brown: Purple, State Fair Entry

Alivia Rasler: Blue

Leah Yunker: Lavender

William Abbott: Purple, State Fair Entry

Anakin Cox: Purple, State Fair Entry

Austin Blake: Blue

Amelia Johnston: Yellow, Blue Honor

John Kelly: Purple, Overall Grand Champion, Purple, State Fair Entry

Madalyn Newby: Lavender, Lavender

Foods, Preserved

Whitney Myers: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Breanna Wolheter: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Austin Abbott: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Carver Stump: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Reese Wolheter: Yellow, Blue Honor

William Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion

Gabrielle Hartman: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Chloe Hochstetler: Blue

John Kelly: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Forestry

Katelyn James: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Blue Honor

Caylee James: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Samantha Scigouski: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Genealogy

Eden Carey: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Geology

Wyatt Hanaway: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Blue Honor

Health

Austin Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Christen Young: Lavender, Blue Honor

William Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Home Environment

Austin Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Elizabeth Messer: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Interactive Demonstration

Austin Abbott: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Thomas Anders: Blue

Carver Stump: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Ashley Young: Blue

Brooke Young: Yellow, Blue Honor

Christen Young: Blue

Photography

Austin Abbott: Blue

Reese Wolheter: Blue

Austin Abbott: Yellow, Blue Honor

Trinity Bartley: Blue

Lorelei Combs: Yellow, Blue Honor

Caedmon Gates: Lavender, Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry

Katelyn James: Yellow, Blue Honor

Abigail Lambright Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion

Bailey Manns: Yellow, Blue Honor

Eden Mauck: Blue

Kyren Meadows: Blue

Vadah Neff: Yellow, Blue Honor

Emalin Sherman: Yellow, Blue Honor

Malarie Steider: Yellow, Blue Honor

Alexis Tackman: Blue

Breanna Wolheter: Blue

Kloie Yoder: Blue

Allyson Zook: Yellow, Blue Honor

Sorcha Stewart: Purple, Champion

Olivia Yoder: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Mackenzie Blanton: Blue

Faith Christner: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Xavian Meadows: Blue

Caytlin Sherman: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Sorcha Stewart: Blue

Stacy Stutzman: Blue

Kylie Yoder: Blue

Olivia Yoder: Blue

Leah Yunker: Blue

Olivia Zook: Blue

William Abbott: Blue

Corrina Beard: Blue

Mackenzie Blanton: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Carson Brown: Blue

Keenan Hanaway: Blue

Abigail Myers: Blue

Sorcha Stewart: Blue, State Fair Entry

Ellen Stillions: Yellow, Blue Honor

Stacy Stutzman: Blue, State Fair Entry

Olivia Yoder: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

William Abbott: Yellow, Blue Honor

Corrina Beard: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Mackenzie Blanton: Blue

Carson Brown: Blue

Sorcha Stewart: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Ellen Stillions: Blue

Kylie Yoder: Red

Olivia Yoder: Blue

William Abbott: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Corrina Beard: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Alegra Bovee: Blue

Makayla Bartley: Red

Alegra Bovee: Blue

Kaylyn Gates: Lavender, Reserve Champion, State Fair Entry

Mary Hostetler: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Elizabeth Howald: Yellow, Blue Honor

Elizabeth Messer: Blue

Lydia Allen: Red

Hailey Alleshouse: Yellow, Blue Honor

Alegra Bovee: Yellow, Blue Honor

Evan Brown: Yellow, Blue Honor

Bradyn Gates: Yellow, Blue Honor

Kaylyn Gates: Red

Wyatt Hanaway: Yellow, Blue Honor

Mary Hostetler: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Elizabeth Messer: Red

Samantha Scigouski: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Jennifer West: Blue

Reagen Wooster: Yellow, Blue Honor

Lydia Allen: Lavender, Champion, Blue Honor

Alegra Bovee: Blue

Kaitlyn Burton: Red

Mary Hostetler: Yellow, Blue Honor

Elizabeth Messer: Blue

Samantha Scigouski: Blue

Nicole Stutzman: Red

Annaliese Tilford: Red

Jennifer West: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Reagen Wooster: Blue

Lydia Allen: Blue

Reagen Wooster: Blue

Public Speaking

William Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion

Collections

Holden Adkins: Blue

Thomas Anders: Lavender, Blue Honor

Samuel Billingsley: Blue

Carver Stump: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Elizabeth Hepler: Yellow

Conner Keeslar: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple

Quinton Yoder: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Austin Blake: Overall Grand Champion Lavender, Blue Honor

Ashley Fisher: Purple, Blue Honor

Creative Writing — Prose

Sarah Stoy: Purple, Blue Honor

Carver Stump: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Bethany Kasuboski: Overall Grand Champion, Purple

Hannah Stoy: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Creative Writing — Poetry

Eden Carey: Overall Grand Champion, Purple

Erin Gulley: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Gift Wrapping

Trinity Bartley: Blue

Malorie Hartman: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor

Sadie Edsall: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor

Scrapbook

Aspen Young: Purple, Champion, State Fair Entry

Emily Anders: Purple

Lilli Howe: Blue

Alayna Rasler: Blue

Eden Carey: Blue

Erin Frain: Lavender, State Fair Entry

Karlie Hartman: Purple, State Fair Entry

Crops

Spencer Zook: Purple, Champion

Caytlin Sherman: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Emalin Sherman: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion

Breanna Wolheter: Yellow, Blue Honor

Reese Wolheter: Yellow, Blue Honor

Caytlin Sherman: Purple, Champion

Emalin Sherman: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Breanna Wolheter: Blue

Reese Wolheter: Blue

Microwave Cooking

Austin Abbott: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Caedmon Gates: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Champion

Audrianna Martin: Purple, Champion

William Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion

Braydon Collins: Blue

Ashley Young: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Amelia Johnston: Yellow, Blue Honor

John Kelly: Lavender, Reserve Champion

Trenton VanWagner: Purple, Champion

Physical Health — Sports

Michael Messer: Purple, Blue Honor

Josiah Bovee: Lavender

Katie Rheinheimer: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple

Olivia Rathburn: Overall Grand Champion, Purple

Reading

Thomas Anders: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor

Michael Messer: Lavender

William Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Mackenzie Blanton: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Eden Carey: Purple

Recycling

Emily Anders: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Yellow, Blue Honor

Conner Keeslar: Blue

Katie Rheinheimer: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor

Stacy Stutzman: Blue

Brooke Young: Blue

Aubree Hall: Purple, Blue Honor

Safety — ATV

Bentley Bailey: Blue

Chase Hayward: Yellow

Troy Myers: Blue

Lakota Everitt: Blue

Spencer Zook Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Blue

Jace Everitt: Blue

Keenan Hanaway Overall Grand Champion, Yellow, Champion, Blue Honor

Sewing Construction

Lorelei Combs: Blue

Katelyn James: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender, Champion

Gavin Rainsberger: Blue

Breanna Wolheter: Lavender, State Fair Entry, Lavender

Quinlynn Dunker: Yellow

Aspen Young: Purple

Allyson Zook: Lavender

Reese Wolheter: Purple

Eden Mauck: Blue

Adelyn Rainsberger: Overall Grand Champion, Yellow, State Fair Entry

Caraline Schackow: Lavender

Prairie Smith: Blue

Prairie Smith: Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Ashley Young: Blue, State Fair Entry

Olivia Zook: Blue

Emily Anders: Blue

Eden Carey: Lavender

Alayna Collins: Purple, State Fair Entry

Erin Frain: Purple, State Fair Entry

Courtney Hall: Yellow

Madalyn Newby: Lavender

Erin Frain: Purple, State Fair Entry

Madalyn Newby: Lavender

Shooting Sports Education

Austin Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender

William Abbott: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple

Soil and Water Science

Carver Stump: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Logan Blair: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Blue Honor

Sport Fishing

Benaiah Bovee: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Veterinary Science

Logan Blair: Blue

Caylee James: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Brooke Young: Blue

Makayla Bartley: Blue

Kennedy Myers: Blue, State Fair Entry

Weather and Climate Science

Whitney Myers: Purple

Wyatt Hanaway: Overall Grand Champion, Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender, Blue Honor

Kennedy Myers: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Wildlife

Thomas Anders: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Katelyn James: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Whitney Myers: Blue

Keenan Hanaway: Blue, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Woodworking

Austin Abbott: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Lavender, Blue Honor

Daniel Stoy: Purple, Champion, Blue Honor

Charles Beard: Yellow, Blue Honor

Remington Elliott: Lavender, Reserve Champion, Blue Honor

Spencer Zook: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, Purple, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Braydon Collins: Overall Grand Champion, Purple, Champion, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Garden Collection

Mackenzie Blanton: Blue

James Carey: Blue

Avery Certain: Overall Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair Entry, Lavender, Reserve Champion

Maddison Certain: Overall Grand Champion, State Fair Entry Purple, Champion

Samantha Scigouski: Yellow, Blue Honor, State Fair Entry

Herb

Austin Blake: Blue

James Carey: Red

Austin Blake: Blue

James Carey: Blue

James Carey: Red

