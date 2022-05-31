Congratulations 2022 Garrett High School graduates!
Wow! I really can’t believe we are here, approaching your graduation day! This senior class holds such a special place in my heart and I will be forever grateful for the memories. I have had the privilege of having a front row seat over the last 13 years of your educational journey at GKB. Here are some things you may now know about this journey....I have celebrated with you over the amazing accomplishments you have achieved but I also have worried about you during times of sadness. I have watched you excel in and out of the classroom and in many areas but I also have watched you stumble as you try to navigate this world we live in. I have cheered for you during times of triumph but I also have felt your disappointment during times of struggle. These experiences, called life, will always be with me and I can’t thank you enough for taking me on your journey.
As you end this chapter and move on to the next, please know that I will continue to celebrate you, worry about you, and cheer for you. I am in your corner and always will be!
Class of 2022, find what drives you, pursue it relentlessly, and be the best at whatever that is. You all are going to be taking different paths, but along those different paths, work hard and commit 100% in what you wish to achieve. You’ve got this!
Congratulations graduates!
With much love and gratitude,
Tonya Weaver, Superintendent
Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD
