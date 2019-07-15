July 3
10 traffic stops
9 special patrol details
4 vehicle lockouts
3 recovered property reports
00:15 Citizen assist, 200 block of North Columbia Parkway.
00:49 Suspicious person, 800 block of Plantation Drive.
02:36 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street.
02:40 Suspicious activity, 500 block of North Main Street.
09:18 Funeral detail at DeMoney-Grimes.
11:06 Assist another agency, 300 block of South Elm Street.
14:17 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street.
14:51 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of West Walker Way.
16:48 911 hang up, 300 block of East Van Buren Street.
17:34 Personal injury crash, SR 9 at Airport Road.
20:42 Child safety, 200 block of North Main Street.
22:12 Special detail, 1000 block of East SR 205.
22:54 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Lincolnway.
22:12 Fireworks complaint, 700 block of Shorewood Court.
July 4
8 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
2 disabled vehicles
2 recovered property reports
02:37 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205.
02:51 Suspicious vehicle, 900 block of East Van Buren Street.
07:10 Ordinance violation, 300 block of East Ellsworth Street.
10:35 Parking violation, 500 block of East Van Buren Street.
11:30 Unsecure premises, 100 block of West Van Buren Street.
12:02 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
13:21 Assist other agency/traffic stop, 500 block of South Main Street.
15:54 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
19:12 Welfare check, 300 block of South Main Street.
July 5
10 special patrol details
8 traffic stops
2 golf cart inspections
2 assist other agencies
00:04 Drug complaint, 300 block of East Van Buren Street.
00:14 Alarm, 100 block of West Market Street.
04:49 Intoxicated driver, 400 block of North Main Street.
05:39 Burglary, 300 block of South Whitley Street.
07:51 Criminal mischief, 400 block of West Van Buren Street.
08:03 Abandoned vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street.
09:04 Child safety, 200 block of North Chestnut Wood Lane.
09:10 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Main Street.
10:02 Mental subject, 400 block of South Oak Street.
11:03 Property damage crash at Frontage Road and Line Street.
11:26 Welfare check, 1600 block of East Brookside Trail.
16:36 Unwanted party, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive.
17:14 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
17:22 Parking violation, 200 block of West Van Buren Street.
20:10 Recovered property at City Hall.
23:41 Alarm, 500 block of North Line Street.
July 6
11 traffic stops
7 special patrol details
2 disabled vehicles
2 citizen assists
2 assist other agencies
01:26 Suspicious person, 100 block of South Line Street.
02:07 Fireworks compliant, 200 block of West Bay Bridge Court.
02:48 Driving complaint at Lincolnway and CR 150N.
05:42 Alarm, 100 block of North Main Street.
10:12 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street.
10:21 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street.
17:26 Welfare check, 600 block of West Market Street.
18:41 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of East Raleigh Court.
20:26 Theft, 300 block of South Main Street.
23:00 Unwanted party, 600 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard.
23:07 Fireworks complaint at Swihart and Ohio streets.
23:23 Fireworks complaint, 800 block of West Business 30.
July 7
10 special patrol details
00:39 Noise complaint, 800 block of East Van Buren Street.
00:45 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of East Denzil Drive.
06:49 Disabled vehicle at US 30 and Main Street.
08:17 Traffic hazard at US 30 and Main Street.
10:53 Theft, 800 block of Plantation Drive.
13:17 Theft/vehicle, 500 block of South Chauncey Street.
15:17 Citizen assist, 100 block of West Market Street.
16:03 Missing person, 800 block of East Denzil Drive.
16:34 Ordinance violation, Plaza Drive at Line Street.
16:44 Burglary, 900 block of South CR 50E.
18:23 Assist another agency, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard.
20:07 Animal running at large, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street.
20:53 Abandoned vehicle, 100 block of North Park Drive.
21:45 Unwanted party, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
July 8
13 special patrol details
8 traffic stops
01:41 Disturbance/fight, 700 block of East Jefferson Street.
03:00 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street.
10:42 Ordinance violation, 500 block of East Hanna Street.
12:28 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of South Norris Court.
15:55 Burglary, 300 block of East Van Buren Street.
16:11 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at SR 205.
17:26 Animal neglect, 300 block of East Chicago Street.
21:41 Unwanted party, 600 block of North Hurstland Court.
23:39 Intoxicated driver, 100 block of West Market Street.
July 9
10 special patrol details
3 traffic stops
3 disabled vehicles
3 alarms
01:20 Assist other agency/traffic stop, US 30 at Armstrong Drive.
07:33 Welfare Check, 100 block of South Chauncey Street.
12:11 Golf cart inspection at City Hall.
12:29 VIN inspection, 600 block of East Countryside Drive.
12:44 Welfare check, 300 block of South Whitley Street.
14:08 Property damage crash at Diplomat Drive and Line Street.
15:36 Suspicious person, 200 block of East Hanna Street.
17:11 Theft, 200 block of West Frontage Road.
18:24 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of West Van Buren Street.
22:48 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 9.
July 10
8 special patrol details
6 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
2 VIN inspections
01:17 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205.
01:31 Suspicious person, 1000 block of East SR 205.
07:20 Welfare check, 800 block of North Carlyle Street.
09:09 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
10:05 Driving complaint, SR 9 at US 30.
12:39 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons.
13:40 Criminal trespass, 300 block of North Elm Street.
16:20 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of North Whitley Street.
16:32 Animal neglect, 500 block of East CR 200S.
17:41 Personal injury crash, Lincolnway at CR 150W.
18:01 Direct traffic, US 30 at Lincolnway.
18:57 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Whitley Street.
18:57 VIN inspection at City Hall.
19:20 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
20:30 Child Safety, 700 block of North SR 9.
July 11
12 special patrol details
7 traffic stops
2 VIN inspections
2 abandoned vehicles
00:45 Assist another agency, US 30 at Main Street.
00:50 Recovered property at City Hall.
01:24 Parking violation at Liberty and Blue Bird drives.
03:52 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of West Connexion Way.
04:32 Warrant service on East Chicago Street.
07:09 Ordinance violation, 400 block of Raleigh Court.
07:30 Driving complaint at US 30 and SR 205.
11:09 Citizen assist, 800 block of Plantation Drive.
11:23 Welfare check, 400 block of North Oak Street.
15:58 Welfare Check, 1400 block of East Louise Drive.
18:31 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
18:38 Golf cart inspection at City Hall.
19:23 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive.
21:52 Juvenile investigation, 500 block of West Ellsworth Street.
23:01 Theft, 500 block of North Main Street.
