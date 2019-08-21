ALLEN COUNTY — Ten-year and final-year 4-H members were recently recognized at the Allen County Fair. The following young people completed 10 years of participation in the 4-H program:
- Rebecca Anderson of Fort Wayne, member of Aboite Homesteaders 4-H Club
- Joshua Bailey of Fort Wayne, member of Blue Ribbons 4-H Club
- Aric Brandell of Fort Wayne, member of Ecstatic Eagles 4-H Club
- Kayla Bunkowske of Fort Wayne, member of Pleasant Pals 4-H Club
- Jacob Chaffee of Huntertown, member of Perry Boosters 4-H Club
- Madelyn Corson of Churubusco, member of Eel River 4-H Club
- Lucy Fernandes of Fort Wayne, member of PB Pioneers 4-H Club
- Madison Grime of Fort Wayne, member of Perry Boosters 4-H Club
- Amanda Grush of Leo, member of Cedar Creek Companions 4-H Club
- Bayley Hitzemann of Fort Wayne, member of Eel River 4-H Club
- Rebekah Huelsenbeck of Avilla, member of Eel River 4-H Club
- Ryan Kleine of Monroeville, member of Marion BG’s 4-H Club
- Jillian Lange of Fort Wayne, member of Blue Ribbons 4-H Club
- Ian Minard of Fort Wayne, member of Blue Ribbons 4-H Club
- Lukas Reelsen of Churubusco, member of Three Rivers Rabbit Raisers 4-H Club
- Victoria Richman of Fort Wayne, member of Marion BG’s 4-H Club
- Johnathan Sarrazine of Huntertown, member of Perry Boosters 4-H Club
- Addie Sieber of Leo, member of Cedar Creek Companions 4-H Club
- Tobyn Smith of Grabill, member of Cedar Creek Companions 4-H Club
- Sebastian Spieth of Woodburn, member of Maumee Go Getters 4-H Club
- Garret Ternet of New Haven, member of Dedicated Dudes & Darlins 4-H Club
- Cassie Trumbower of Fort Wayne, member of Sport Horse 4-H Club
- Alexis Turpchinoff of Fort Wayne, member of Pleasant Pals 4-H Club
- Thomas Wegmann of Woodburn, member of Maumee Go Getters 4-H Club
- Madison Wells of Fort Wayne, member of Allen County 4-H Llama Lovers
- Gretchen Werling of New Haven, member of Maumee Go Getters 4-H Club
- Lukas Wyss of Auburn, member of Blue Ribbons 4-H Club
- Sydney Yarborough of Huntertown, member of Perry Boosters 4-H Club
The following young people participated in their final year of 4-H:
- Noah Berning of Monroeville, member of Monroe Hustlers 4-H Club
- Ashlyn Cook of Churubusco, member of Saddle Bums 4-H Club
- Abigail Crane of Fort Wayne, member of Allen County 4-H Dog Club
- Alex Farmer of Fort Wayne, member of Eel River 4-H Club
- Kerigan Giltrap of Fort Wayne, member of Perry Boosters 4-H Club
- Corin Gross of Fort Wayne, member of Allen County 4-H Llama Lovers
- Lydia Lange of Grabill, member of Allen County 4-H Llama Lovers
- Jonathon Schuller of New Haven, member of Dedicated Dudes & Darlins 4-H Club
- Mary Stallard of Fort Wayne, member of Saddle Bums 4-H Club
- Keegan Troutner of Monroeville, member of Saddle Bums 4-H Club
- Taylor Tullis of Fort Wayne, member of Aboite Homesteaders 4-H Club
- Chris Wallace of Fort Wayne, member of SPARK Club – Health Habits
- Lexie Wertman of Leo, member of Cedar Creek Companions 4-H Club
- Isaiah Wiseman of Fort Wayne, member of Saddle Bums 4-H Club
- Zachary Wood of Fort Wayne, member of Pleasant Pals 4-H Club
