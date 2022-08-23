From Staff Reports ANGOLA — Railroads of Indiana, a group of short line and independent railroad operators in the state, is convening for a summit and train trip in Angola today.
The trip has been organized to help pursue a railroad tax credit for infrastructure investments that will grow the Indiana economy. Local business leaders and politicians will be in attendance.
Among the railroad companies, 46 of them operate through 15 counties and 86 communities and have an annual payroll of $333 million, a news release said.
The summit is being hosted by the Indiana Northeastern, a privately held and locally owned short line railroad based in South Milford.
The event is going to include a train ride on the historic passenger train and steam locomotive owned by Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, which has held excursions this summer
The ride will highlight substantial area investment by industry and the railroad alike as an example of the kind of economic investment that can be assisted by the tax credit. This year, the Indiana Northeastern has helped welcome over 5,000 visitors to the region as part of their partnership with the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society and the excursions held on their line, which bisects Steuben County.
Excursion departure is set for noon after the conclusion of Railroads of Indiana’s quarterly business meeting at Trine University. The train will depart Zollner Stadium at Fred Zollner Athletic Complex at Thunder Drive (Park Street).
