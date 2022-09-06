ANGOLA — Trine University has hired a couple of assistant coaches over the past week, Rosalie Emerson for figure skating and synchronized skating and Aidan Lang for the Thunder’s women’s soccer program.
Emerson has two years of coaching and choreography experience at a variety of levels in figure skating and synchronized skating. In her last coaching position, she helped the Valley Forge (Pa.) Cadettes Synchronized Skating Team compete with confidence and grow its program. Her previous coaching experience also includes time at the Babson Skating Center and Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society.
“I’m overjoyed to be joining the Trine family and to help the skating programs thrive,” Emerson said in a Trine University statement. “The program that Coach (Rachel) Franchock has created over the last four seasons is incredible and I’m excited to support these skaters and help them compete to the best of their ability.”
Emerson was a member of Team USA for five years, competing internationally and qualified for both the Junior and Senior Synchronized Skating World Championships. She has competed in Austria, France, Sweden, Croatia, Canada, Germany and Italy. In total, Emerson is a four-time national medalist.
“I’m incredibly excited for Rosie to join our program and support the advancement of our teams,” Franchock said. “She brings a wealth of elite synchro and technical knowledge that will elevate the skating program here at Trine.”
For the women’s soccer program, Lang joins his former coach Gary Boughton at Trine. Lang played under Boughton for two seasons at Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York, as a defender and midfielder. Lang was eventually named team captain at Erie.
Lang coached youth soccer in New York, including FAST Athletics on Long Island and Soccer Shots in Buffalo. He coaches youth ages 12-17 for the FC Concord travel team in Fredonia.
Lang also competed on the State University of New York at Geneseo’’s club team from 2015-17. He trained with the U.S. Olympic Developmental Team in 2013 and 2014, and was instructed in goalkeeping by JJ Bilinski, a current professional and international referee, from 2011-13.
