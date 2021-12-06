PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Canterbury at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Angola, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Angola at Snider, 6 p.m.
Concordia at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Goshen, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Canterbury, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb, Eastside at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
DeKalb at Bishop Luers, 6:30 p.m.
Angola at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Garrett at Snider, 6:30 p.m.
