Don’t pack up the lawn chairs just yet.
If you’re feeling a little gloomy about summer being unofficially over, St. Joseph Township has an event coming up this Friday that should boost your spirits. And it’s free.
The township is hosting its annual Concert in the Park from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the park, 6033 Maplecrest Road.
The Junk Yard Band is the featured entertainment for the evening. The local band has been around for more than 30 years, and their specialty is classic rock and oldies.
All are invited to this free, family-friendly event. Bring your own chairs or blankets for seating, but leave the alcohol and family pets at home. Also, smoking is not permitted.
You don’t have to bring snacks, because food trucks will be on site.
