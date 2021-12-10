GARRETT — The final pre-trial conference for a Garrett woman who is accused of killing her husband has been rescheduled to Jan. 24.
Michelle Converset of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street was arrested May 29, 2020. She is charged with murder and aggravated battery. Converset appeared in DeKalb Superior Court I with her attorney, Jeffrey Terrill, Thursday morning for what had been scheduled as her final pre-trial conference.
Terrill requested a further pre-trial conference be scheduled and Judge Adam Squiller granted the request. Converset’s jury trial is set to begin March 7.
According to a police affidavit, Converset admitted getting into a physical altercation with her husband, David Allen Converset, 51, of Garrett in the evening hours of May 23. She told police that she went at Mr. Converset and kicked him in the chest, knocking him over. She told police she pushed him, and he fell into a chair and the edge of the wall, the affidavit said.
She admitted to striking Mr. Converset multiple times in the back with various objects and later found Mr. Converset deceased in his bed the next morning, police said in the affidavit.
After her arrest and initial court hearing, she was released from the DeKalb County Jail on $100,000 bail. As a condition of bail, she was placed on home detention through the DeKalb County Community Corrections program.
In September, Squiller revoked Converset’s bail and ordered she be held in jail without bail after she was arrested by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor. That case also will be taken up at the Jan. 24 hearing.
