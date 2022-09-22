PREP GIRLS GOLF
Fremont, DeKalb’s Lillie Cone and Sophie Pfister, Westview’s Hope Haarer and West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie at East Noble Regional (Noble Hawk), 9 a.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Huntington North at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 7 p.m.
Garrett at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Angola, 7 p.m.
Churubusco at Fremont, 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men at ITA Regional Championships in St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.
