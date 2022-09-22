PREP GIRLS GOLF

Fremont, DeKalb’s Lillie Cone and Sophie Pfister, Westview’s Hope Haarer and West Noble’s Mackensy Mabie at East Noble Regional (Noble Hawk), 9 a.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Huntington North at DeKalb, 7 p.m.

Norwell at East Noble, 7 p.m.

Garrett at West Noble, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Angola, 7 p.m.

Churubusco at Fremont, 7 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Central Noble, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men at ITA Regional Championships in St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.

