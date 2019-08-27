Programs for
kids of all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
Tween Time Wednesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. A place to hang out for older kids.
Garden Club every other Thursday at 4 p.m. (9/12 and 9/26).
Library Explorers, a STEAM based-activity for kids in first through sixth-grade starts Sept. 24 and will be held Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m.
Adult programming
September Take-and-make is a tissue paper glass bottle. Must be age 18 or older.
Tuesday, Aug. 27 — WEASELS, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29 — Family Movie Night, 5:30 p.m., “Shazam” rated PG 13. Bring your own drinks.
Friday, Aug 30 — Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 1 — Closed for Labor Day
Wednesday, Sept. 4 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
• 1 p.m. Adult Book Club. “A Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson. Copies available at the upstairs circulation desk.
• 6:30 p.m. Genealogy Club
Friday, Sept. 6 — Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 9 — 6 p.m. Restorative yoga, 6:45 p.m. Mixed yoga
Tuesday, Sept. 10 — WEASELS, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12 — Card making program, let by Rahrig. All supplies provided to create three greeting cards. Preregistration required.
Friday, Sept. 13 — Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14 — DIY Fall Pallet Sign. 1 p.m., all supplies furnished to make your own wooden sign. Limited to one per household. Stop by or phone to preregister.
Auto Indiana exhibit
Indiana Historical Society “Auto Indiana” exhibit on the upstairs level. This exhibit takes visitors on a ride through Indiana’s rich automotive past. Auto Indiana explores the mark Indiana’s inventors and innovators such as Elwood Haynes and Ralph Teeter and automakers such as Studebaker and Duesenberg left on the industry.
