LIGONIER — West Noble senior Gabrielle Foreman will continue her running career at the University of Saint Francis, signing with the cross country and track and field programs at the NAIA school out of Fort Wayne on Monday afternoon.
Foreman will add depth to a Cougar distance program that was rated among the top 30 in the country as far as cross country went in the NAIA ranks this past fall. Only one woman will graduate from the 2019 cross country team that placed fourth in the Crossroads League Meet in early November.
Foreman will study health and exercise science at USF. She picked Saint Francis over Indiana University East.
“It felt like the place for me for my academics and my career choice,” Foreman said. “The team and the coaches will help me improve as an athlete and as a person.”
Foreman plans on running a variety of long distances when she gets to the track and field seasons, both indoor and outdoor. She will take part in the 3,000-, 5,000- and 10,000-meter runs.
“It takes a special person to embrace that,” Saint Francis head cross country coach Corey Birchmeier said.
“We’re super excited to have her. She’s an extremely hard worker and a great student. She will fit in real well with our team. We’re a close-knit team.”
Foreman was a solid No. 2 runner on the Charger girls cross country team this past fall and was picked to the KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Cross Country Team. She placed 12th in the West Noble Sectional and 13th in the Northeast Corner Conference Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.