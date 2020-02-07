West Noble senior Gabrielle Foreman, front row center, signed to run cross country and track at the University of Saint Francis Monday afternoon. Sitting with Foreman are her parents Mat Conway, left, and Sarah Conway. Standing are, from left, Saint Francis head cross country coach Corey Birchmeier, Gabrielle's sister McKenna Foreman, Gabrielle's brothers Lucas Conway and Hunter Foreman, West Noble girls cross country coach Kirstin Alles and USF director of cross country Kyle Allison.