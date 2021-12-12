WATERLOO — It starts with either blade steel or round bar steel. The end result can be a small hunting knife or a tomahawk.
Rural Waterloo resident Peter Crowl has been making his own knives for nearly 30 years.
A 1988 graduate of Hamilton High School, his hobby was born with a weekend reading assignment about the American Bladesmith Society in metals class.
That teacher, Roger Etzler, put Crowl in contact with then-elementary school principal Steve Keeslar, who became his mentor.
Kesslar had been a buck skinner, knife maker, tomahawk maker for a number of years.
“The old style of making things, the blacksmithing, piqued my interest,” Crowl said. “When Roger approached me about it, he said I had to come up with a plan how I was going to do it.”
Lacking the necessary tools, Crowl improvised, using what he had available to make a coal forge from a brake drum and borrowed a hand-cranked blower from Keesler.
“I had a piece of railroad track for an anvil,” Crowl said. “That’s how that all kind of took shape. I started with nothing and just kind of made things as I needed them.”
He took an old file and began crafting it into a hunting knife with a four-inch blade and a handle of a similar length, a project that wouldn’t be finished until five years later.
“It was pretty crude,” he said. “It takes a while to develop your eye and your technique. Since everything was so new to me, that first knife was mostly hand filed.”
Crowl remembers using a drill press and heat treatment of the blade was the best he knew at the time, but that first knife would sit for several years.
“Shortly after graduation, I left the area and I joined the Coast Guard,” Crowl said. He spent nearly five years in the Coast Guard before returning home.
Crowl’s first job after his service was with the Hamilton Lake Conservancy District’s wastewater treatment plant.
What began as a temporary job turned into a circle of blacksmithing enthusiasts. His superintendent, Keeslar and others would often gather to work on various knives.
“That kind of sparked my interest again,” Crowl said. “I dug that unfinished knife out, finished it, and from that point on, it’s been a serious hobby.”
That first knife, discounting Crowl’s time in the Coast Guard, took between 20-30 hours to complete.
Working with Keeslar, a journeymansmith in a group of knifemakers, proved to be invaluable.
“When I got to know Steve after picking up knife-making again, he inspired me to pursue that organization (American Bladesmith Society).”
After being an apprentice for a number of years, in 2007, Crowl completed his journeymansmith certification.
The society holds “hammer-in” events — knife-making seminars — over three-day weekends. Classes include basic forging, blade grinding and finishing, to making knives, handles, sheaths and more.
“(Steve) and I would travel a little bit and go to these hammer-ins on occasion,” Crowl said. “In 2007, I had advanced my skills enough that I felt I was ready to test for this journeymansmith stamp.”
To achieve it, Crowl had to create five finished knives to the best of his ability, plus a 10-inch long, two-inch wide test knife to be used for a variety of cutting and bending tests in front of an ABS mastersmith.
To prepare, Crowl said he made two test blades — one that he would destroy himself and another for the actual test.
The test involves the following: cutting a piece of one-inch, free-hanging hemp rope with one slice; chopping through a 2x4 piece of wood twice at the direction of the mastersmith; and shaving the hair off the individual’s arm using a particular point of the blade.
The last step is to taking that knive, placing it in a vise and bending it 90 degrees without the blade breaking.
The finished knives and the bent one are then shown to a seven-member judging panel for final determination.
To date, Crowl estimates he’s made 300-400 knives of all lengths and sizes, including Bowie, daggers, fighters and camp knives.
Each knife starts with some sort of bar stock and using one of multiple patterns as a guide for the desired result.
Where he first used a piece of rail, Crowl has a forge, different hammers and anvils upon which to pound out the blades, and various presses and heat-treat equipment to give the knife the desired shape and finish.
Handles can be wood, fossiled horns or bones. They can feature either a full or hidden tang. A hidden tang, he said, is completely encompassed and hidden within the handle. A full tang means the end opposite of the cutting blade is visible between pieces of the handle.
“My favorite style of knife is a three- or four-inch hunting knife,” Crowl said. “That’s more practical to me than making a Bowie knife or a fighter, with some sort of natural handle, be it with wood, horn or bone.”
Another favorite is Damascus, which features alternating layers of different types of steel that create a pattern in the blade depending upon manipulation.
“The appeal for me, it’s something I’ve always looked forward to doing,” Crowl said. “It’s kind of a stress reliever.
“It’s different from my every day job, so when I do get shop type, I can concentrate on the techniques and push myself to do different things.
“It’s an art form, but I’m not very artsy,” he continued. “I do consider knife-making an art. It’s a nice way to express myself.”
In addition to knives, Crowl also makes tomahawks, cleavers and other cutting instruments, as well as the handles and protective sheaths.
“Each knife I make, I try to make a little bit better than the last,” he said. “When I sell them, you’re selling a part of yourself, and it’s nice to see people appreciate that.”
