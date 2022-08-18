Westview made it to the top last season, defeating Providence in an overtime thriller to be the Class 1A state champion.
The Warriors have some good pieces from that club with which to try and build another successful season.
Other teams will try to move themselves closer to the top, or recapture past glory. Some are rebuilding and putting young players to the test.
Here’s a glance at the area’s boys soccer teams for 2022.
Westview
Jamie Martin
The Warriors have some contributors returning from last year’s 17-5 Class 1A state champions.
Scoring leader Teague Misner (32 goals, 11 assists), who scored one of the overtime goals in the Warriors’ dramatic win over Providence in the state final, is back. Fellow junior Carson Brown (eight goals, three assists) is also back along with Mohammed Aamer (seven goals, five assists), who had the other overtime goal in the final.
Braden Eash and Evan Litwiller are also back along with Bodie Martin, who missed last season due to injury.
Misner, Brown and Eash were all KPC Media Group All-Area picks a year ago.
Senior midfielder and forward Brady Yoder and junior keeper Valentino Cevese are among the top newcomers ready to step in.
“We should be pretty competitive,” said coach Jamie Martin, the All-Area Coach of the Year last fall. “We’re hoping to make another good run in the postseason.”
Garrett
Coach: Doug
Klopfenstein
The Railroaders won’t have the large group of seniors they’ve been accustomed to and will rely on some untested players this year.
Garrett will have just two seniors back from last year’s 8-9 edition, including Graydon Clingon, a three-year varsity player.
Juniors Brayden Kennedy and Chase Leech were first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference choices last year. Leech was a KPC Media Group All-Area first-teamer.
Junior Eli Chapman is back for his second year on the varsity.
The top newcomers include freshmen Trevor Thomas, Gabe Armstrong and Nolan Wood.
“Our success will depend completely on how ready the young players are for high school varsity soccer,” coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “We will be relying heavily on our young players. We must learn to defend first in order to keep games close enough that we can compete.”
DeKalb
Coach: Jarrod Bennett
The Barons bring back all but two starters from last year’s 9-7 team which tripled the program’s victory total from the season before.
DeKalb will be led by senior captains Carric Joachim and Nate Fillenwarth. More help will come from players moving up from the junior varsity and some freshmen who could contribute right away.
“The key will be our physicality and our teamwork,” coach Jarrod Bennett said. “We have focused in the offseason on becoming smarter players, and moving off the ball to dictate play. We will have a never-give-up attitude.”
Lakewood Park
Coach: Daron White
The Panthers labored through a winless season last year with the team decimated by COVID. Some matches were canceled and the team played shorthanded in others.
Lakewood Park has 12 of its 15 players coming back, and will depend heavily on some promising freshmen to contribute.
Seniors Weston Roth and CJ Delagrange will be the leaders, with Roth keying the offense and Delagrange organizing things on the back end.
Cam Hindle returns but will move into the net this year. Reid Trammel is back after missing last season due to injury.
Sophomore Hudson Roth saw action at center back as a freshman, but will miss the first part of the season with an injury.
Coach Daron White figures the Panthers will start 2-4 freshmen throughout the season. Top candidates in the freshman class include Lane Snyder, Kayden Korte, Jemar Kibe, Isaiah Buhr and Avery MacFarlane.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Craig Burkholder
The Panthers will mix eight returning players with nine incoming freshmen in hopes of improving last year’s 4-11-1 finish.
The 34 goals scored by Isaac Burns will be missed along with Gavin Roberts, who also departed. Top returnees include juniors Cal Wilhelm, Sam Hartman, Sam Zolman, Ethan Wolheter and Gabe Katich.
“It will be a rebuilding year,” coach Craig Burkholder said. “The majority of our offensive emphasis graduated or did not return this year.”
East Noble
Coach: Ryan Worman
New coach Ryan Worman takes over the Knights who return seven seniors from last year’s 2-14 squad.
Senior Nick Klein and junior Owen Tackett are returning starters. Senior Junior Pita missed all of last year with an injury.
The East Noble roster includes five other seniors, including Trevor Ball, Christian Heileman, Trey Itoney, Miguel Martinez and Abraham Salazar.
Freshmen Peyton Straessle, Bryce Booth and Aladean Sawal are among the newcomers who could make a difference.
“I’m excited for my first year as a head coach,” Worman said. “The boys have put a lot of hard work into practices and in the weight room. I am looking forward to implementing my coaching philosophy into the East Noble program.”
Central Noble
Coach: Joe Imhof
The Cougars lost a strong group of seniors from last year’s 8-8 edition, but coach Joe Imhof feels his program can continue to improve.
Seniors Eury Ernsberger and Jonah Hopf are among the top players returning. Jason Truelove is the only other senior on a largely young roster.
Angola
Coach: Taylor Medina
The Hornets return just two seniors and will hope to be competitive with a young squad.
Kasey Cummings, coming off an injury last year, and Brady Wright will be the senior leaders.
“We have a young team with lots of talent and look to lean on those guys some as well,” coach Taylor Medina said. “The biggest key is trusting our system and our teammates.”
West Noble
Coach: Abel Zamarripa
The Chargers had some big graduation losses from a team that finished 16-5 (5-1 NECC), won Class 2A Wawasee Sectional and NECC Tournament championships, shared the NECC regular season title with Westview and was a 2A regional runner-up. That included the program’s all-time leading goal scorer Henry Torres.
But many quality players return, including senior midfielder Alex Liera (seven goals, 10 assists in 2021) and junior forward Bradyn Barth (12 goals, four assists). Liera was a KPC Media Group All-Area selection last season.
Other key players returning for fourth-year West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa include senior Cy Wolheter, sophomore goalkeeper Christian Rodriguez and sophomore defender Christopher Silva.
Lakeland
Coach: Lincoln McDonald
The Lakers went 2-14 last year, and were winless in NECC play. But both of their wins came late in the regular season, including an upset over Angola in the Wawasee Sectional semifinals.
Lakeland will try to build on that positive finish in coach Lincoln McDonald’s third season at the helm. About everybody returns from last year’s team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.