HAMILTON — Turning the corner is the goal for the Hamilton girls basketball team this season.
Coach Andrew Baker has had players that display the desire to play and a strong work ethic even while going through hard times. This season, he’d like to see the Marines be competitive.
“We want to be competitive,” Baker said. “In the past we haven’t been. Maybe we can surprise some people. We want to get that Marine pride back.
“I’ve always been proud of the girls. They’ve been through some adversity, but they keep their heads up and keep fighting. I expect to see that again this year.”
Participation is a big plus for the Marines. They have 16 girls out, which will allow for a varsity and junior varsity schedule.
While the goal is for the team to be more competitive, having better numbers means more competition within the team.
“The numbers bring a little more competitiveness,” Baker said. “Girls are going to have to push if they want that starting spot. We haven’t always had that in the past. That’s a good thing.”
Baker feels the Marines have more athleticism and hopes they can handle ball pressure better. He also expects a change on defense.
“Our goal is to put more pressure on,” Baker said. “I think we’ve got a little more speed than we’ve had. Hopefully that allows to not only get up and down floor, but also take it to people, rather than sitting back in a 2-3 zone and waiting for them to come at us.”
The Marines have to keep doing what they’ve done, making steady progress.
“We just have to keep improving,” Baker said. “We’re waiting to turn that corner from where we’ve been. We’ve come a long way.”
Hamilton has earned respect despite its struggles. Having more to celebrate is the goal.
“I’ve gotten a lot of positive comments from other coaches about how our girls have handled themselves even though they’ve had some challenging times,” Baker said. “That’s in the past.
“I’m excited for what we have. We might hit a bump or two along the way, but we have some good players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.