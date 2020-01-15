ANGOLA — Brandon Appleton and the Angola girls basketball team set out to make history before the season, hoping to do something never before accomplished by the program — win both the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships.
The Hornets clinched a share of the league’s regular season title last week, and began tournament play strong in a 51-25 rout of Churubusco Wednesday night.
“It was one of those games where you liked a lot of what you saw, but there was also plenty of room for improvement, if we are going to play well against some tougher teams.”
Sophomore forward Lauren Leach’s 16 points and junior guard Hanna Knoll’s 14 paced the Hornets’ offensive effort, and highlighted much of the good that Appleton saw.
The pair combined for 10 of Angola’s 12 first-quarter points as the Hornets jumped out to an eight-point lead after one. That lead grew to 13 points at the break, as the Eagles had more turnovers (15) than points (11) through two quarters.
Junior guard Mariah Hosted led Churubusco with 13 points in the loss.
Leech and Knoll have been incredibly consistent for the Hornets (14-2) this season. Knoll is averaging 17.5 of Angola’s 39.6 total points per game, while Leech adds 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. Some of that is the product of numerous mismatches — Angola hasn’t faced a team with a dominant post yet. But Appleton said his team will need more production out of its other players to win the tournament, as well as make waves in the postseason.
“I guarantee you other coaches are noticing that too,” Appleton said. “We need more production outside of those two, but eventually Ally Lorntz’s shots will start falling more, and getting Kayla (Fenstermaker) back (from injury) will be big for us too.”
Angola’s 14th straight win advanced it to the tournament semi-finals on Friday, when it will face Central Noble (11-6) after the Cougars narrowly escaped Garrett, 38-35, Tuesday night. The game will be played at Central Noble, and will be followed by a boys semi-final contest.
Churubusco boys 53, Angola 42
An 8-0 start to the third quarter helped the Churubusco boys separate after a close first half, but the Eagles had to survive an Angola rally to get the win in a NECC Tournament quarterfinal matchup.
‘Busco junior guard Jackson Paul hit six of those eight points, and led all scorers with 21 in the game. The outburst gave the Eagles a 13-point lead, its largest of the game. Angola scored 12 of the final 16 points in the quarter, though, trimming the Eagles’ lead to four behind six points from senior Dyer Ball and two apiece from juniors Joel Knox and Brian Parish, as well as senior Max Hamilton.
Ball paced the Hornets with 16 points in the loss, with Parish adding 15. Hamilton contributed six and Knox netted five points in an unusually off night for the Hornets’ star guard.
Parish trimmed the Eagles’ lead to two points twice in the fourth quarter, but saw Churubusco end the game on a 7-2 run.
The Eagles (5-4) advanced to the semi-final round, where it will play Central Noble (10-2) after the Cougars defeated West Noble 70-51. The game will be played at Central Noble.
