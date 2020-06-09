THEME: FATHER’S DAY

ACROSS

1. Kind of lively dance

6. Greenwich time

9. Pilgrimage to Mecca

13. Belittle

14. A note to follow soh

15. Annie Oakley’s show

16. Hipbone-related

17. Chicago to Detroit direction

18. Historical period

19. *Most gifted Father’s Day gift?

21. *a.k.a. Father of the Constitution

23. Have a cold, e.g.

24. Bog deposit

25. Styling product

28. Not yet final, in law

30. Squirrels away

35. “Metamorphoses” poet

37. Antioxidants-rich berry

39. Text that precedes the main text

40. Car brand, e.g.

41. *”Full House” father

43. Brazilian indigenous people

44. a.k.a. dropsy

46. Precedes shine

47. Paving stone

48. Early TV manufacturer

50. Bayonet wound

52. “Zip it!”

53. Popular form of communication

55. Part of a match

57. *Christopher Robin’s father

61. *Father known as “one-shot” Finch

65. Largest deer

66. *Richard Bobbsey’s offspring

68. Precedes desist

69. Cuckoo

70. Friedrich Schiller’s “___ to Joy”

71. Personnel person

72. Job for a body shop

73. Parent’s order

74. Wrestling’s ___ the Giant

DOWN

1. It’s equivalent to pain?

2. Sound mind, ____ body

3. Not of the cloth

4. Japanese port

5. Jelly ingredient

6. High school club

7. *Boy’s father in “The Road”

8. Recurring melody

9. Shoshonean people

10. Without further ____, pl.

11. 1920s art style

12. *John-John’s father

15. Cow’s favorite grass?

20. Homer’s classic

22. Pleasurable interjection

24. Adrian Brody in 2002 film

25. *Wednesday’s father

26. Dodge

27. Compare

29. *Antithesis to Mufasa

31. Liberal pursuits

32. Don Giovanni and such

33. Echo sounder output

34. *a.k.a. the father of modern economics

36. “Indecent Proposal” star Moore

38. Research facil.

42. Used for raising

45. U.K. Prime Minister, 1945-51

49. Lady lobster

51. “You ____!”

54. Xe

56. Make a connection, two words

57. In the thick of

58. Steak condiment

59. Express complaint

60. Antonym of is

61. All over again

62. *Popular Father’s Day greeting

63. Olympic cast-out

64. Bone-dry

67. Commotion

Solution on Page A12

