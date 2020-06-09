THEME: FATHER’S DAY
ACROSS
1. Kind of lively dance
6. Greenwich time
9. Pilgrimage to Mecca
13. Belittle
14. A note to follow soh
15. Annie Oakley’s show
16. Hipbone-related
17. Chicago to Detroit direction
18. Historical period
19. *Most gifted Father’s Day gift?
21. *a.k.a. Father of the Constitution
23. Have a cold, e.g.
24. Bog deposit
25. Styling product
28. Not yet final, in law
30. Squirrels away
35. “Metamorphoses” poet
37. Antioxidants-rich berry
39. Text that precedes the main text
40. Car brand, e.g.
41. *”Full House” father
43. Brazilian indigenous people
44. a.k.a. dropsy
46. Precedes shine
47. Paving stone
48. Early TV manufacturer
50. Bayonet wound
52. “Zip it!”
53. Popular form of communication
55. Part of a match
57. *Christopher Robin’s father
61. *Father known as “one-shot” Finch
65. Largest deer
66. *Richard Bobbsey’s offspring
68. Precedes desist
69. Cuckoo
70. Friedrich Schiller’s “___ to Joy”
71. Personnel person
72. Job for a body shop
73. Parent’s order
74. Wrestling’s ___ the Giant
DOWN
1. It’s equivalent to pain?
2. Sound mind, ____ body
3. Not of the cloth
4. Japanese port
5. Jelly ingredient
6. High school club
7. *Boy’s father in “The Road”
8. Recurring melody
9. Shoshonean people
10. Without further ____, pl.
11. 1920s art style
12. *John-John’s father
15. Cow’s favorite grass?
20. Homer’s classic
22. Pleasurable interjection
24. Adrian Brody in 2002 film
25. *Wednesday’s father
26. Dodge
27. Compare
29. *Antithesis to Mufasa
31. Liberal pursuits
32. Don Giovanni and such
33. Echo sounder output
34. *a.k.a. the father of modern economics
36. “Indecent Proposal” star Moore
38. Research facil.
42. Used for raising
45. U.K. Prime Minister, 1945-51
49. Lady lobster
51. “You ____!”
54. Xe
56. Make a connection, two words
57. In the thick of
58. Steak condiment
59. Express complaint
60. Antonym of is
61. All over again
62. *Popular Father’s Day greeting
63. Olympic cast-out
64. Bone-dry
67. Commotion
Solution on Page A12
