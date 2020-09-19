AUBURN — When local author and playwright Rachel S. Roberts was invited to write a story to be included in “Murder They Wrote,” she was challenged to write her first murder mystery.
The recently released book on Kindle (Amazon) was written by seven different authors, in seven different genres, about seven different mysteries, a project loosely based on the game of Clue. The anthology includes a courtroom mystery, a speculative mystery, a psychological horror mystery, a medieval mystery, a Regency mystery, and a Jazzi Zanders Cozy mystery.
“I chose the conservatory for my crime scene,” Roberts, of Auburn, said about her literary mystery, “Swallowtail.”
The idea was conceived by mystery writer Judi Lynn and Regency writer M.L. Rigdon, also known as Julia Donner of Summit City Scribes, but the book includes established writers from Pennsylvania and Idaho. Initially, Connie Hay and the editors planned a strong story at the beginning and a strong ending story, but they found “all the stories were strong,” so they balanced the anthology by following a longer, more serious story with a shorter, more humorous one. The book includes authors’ notes explaining their stories and writings.
“As I wrote my story, I became attached to my characters, and I had a hard time figuring out why or who I should kill. I honestly didn’t know who was going to die until the end, but heck, it was to be a murder mystery, so someone had to go down,” Roberts said.
A noted author and playwright, Roberts has authored eight books in addition to the mystery and was a top winner in the Literature & Drama National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s American Heritage Contest. For 15 years she wrote a personal opinion newspaper column.
Roberts has held numerous civic positions, including serving as past president of the Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, and she remains an active member of the Auburn Arts Commission and John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR.
D.P. Reisig wrote a courtroom mystery about Abraham Lincoln as a lawyer defending the son of a friend accused of murder and destined to hang. Author C.S. Boyack’s science-fiction story is about Jason Fogg, a detective who can turn himself into a mist or cloud. Having that ability allows him to slip into cracks, vents, and under windows to look for clues.
The book cover was designed by Mae Clair, who also is included in the anthology. She has achieved best-seller status.
She writes primarily suspense, urban legend and folklore.
Judi Lynn writes Jazzi Zander mysteries for Lyrical Press, paranormal mysteries, and LUX mysteries on Amazon. Julia Donner has over 30 books in print, and her Regency novels are avidly awaited by readers in the United Kingdom. Kathleen Palm, who has been in several anthologies, said her works deal with fantasy, “creepy ghost stories,” and horror.
