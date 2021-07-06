We are so excited to welcome everyone to Angola Balloons Aloft 2021!
Even though things may look a little different this year, we still have the same great community support we have always had! We are so thankful for our sponsors, many who have partnered with us year after year. Our dedicated committee and volunteers work tirelessly throughout the year to make Angola Balloons Aloft northeast Indiana’s premier event. In fact, in 2020, Angola Balloons Aloft was named Best Festival at the Indiana Tourism Association conference.
We are grateful for the use of Angola High School for this event and we encourage everyone to spread out and maintain social distancing. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy watching these beautiful balloons! With an event that is so weather-dependent, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding if a flight or event must be cancelled. Our number one priority will always be the safety of our pilots and crew. We encourage you to follow Angola Balloons Aloft on Facebook to receive updates during the event.
Enjoy this free, family-friendly event and join us in wishing for blue skies and calm winds!
Tim Crooks Angola Balloons Aloft Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.