Fall sports practices for area high schools begin in earnest on Monday.
Athletes need to have all the necessary paperwork, including physicals, completed by the first day of practice in order to be able to practice.
Girls golf practices begin today and will start competition as soon as Monday.
Today, West Noble will meet at the back of the school at 9:30 a.m. Coach Randy Younce can be contacted by email at youncer@westnoble.k12.in.us. Westview will meet at the school at 10 a.m. Prairie Heights will meet at the school’s door No. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Fremont will practice at Bella Vista Golf Course in Coldwater, Michigan, from 5-7 p.m. A shuttle bus will take the girls between FHS and the golf course. Address questions to coach Eric Wirick by email at ewirick@student.fcs.k12.in.us.
Here is first practice information for Monday as reported to KPC Media Group by area high school athletic directors.
West Noble
The cross country teams will meet at the back of the high school at 7:30 a.m. Girls coach Kirstin Alles can be contacted at allesk@westnoble.k12.in.us. Boys coach Rusty Emmert’s email is emmertr@westnoble.k12.in.us.
Boys tennis will practice from 8-11 a.m. at the school’s tennis courts. Coach Greg Riegsecker’s email is riegseckerg@westnoble.k12.in.us.
Boys and girls soccer will practice at the school’s soccer field from 3:30-5:30 p.m. New boys coach Abel Zamarripa can be reached at azamarripa@carlex.com. New girls coach Jorge Macias can be contacted at jorgemcs21@gmail.com.
The first football practice will run from 3:30-6 p.m. on Monday. Coach Monte Mawhorter can be reached at mawhorterm@westnoble.k12.in.us.
Volleyball will practice from 3:30-6 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. The email for new coach Chris Cole is larry.c.cole@hotmail.com.
Copies of necessary forms can be found online at wnchargers.org. Questions on practices can also be addressed to the West Noble High School athletic office by calling 894-3191, ext. 3055.
Fremont
Volleyball will practice from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the FHS gym with a break for lunch. Contact new varsity volleyball coach Hunter Gaerte with any questions by email at hunter.gaerte218@gmail.com.
Football will practice from 4-9 p.m. at the football field at Max Mitchell Sports Complex with a break somewhere in the middle of that time frame. Varsity football coach Jim Hummer can be reached for questions by email at jhummer@student.fcs.k12.in.us.
Boys tennis will practice at school’s courts from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Coach Neal Frantz can be reached by email at nealkfrantz1@hotmail.com.
Boys and girls cross country will meet for practice at the team building on Aug. 5, and practice will run from 6-8 p.m. Address questions to coach Tanner Wall by email at 02twall@gmail.com.
The required paperwork can be picked up at the school’s main office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights
Volleyball will practice from 7-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the main gym. Boys tennis practice will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the school’s tennis courts. Soccer will train from 5-7 p.m. at the school’s soccer field.
Cross country for both boys and girls will practice from 6-7:30 p.m. and meet at Prairie Heights High’s door No. 7.
Football will start working in the weight room from 3:30-4:30 p.m. then take practice to the field from 5-9 p.m.
The first cheerleading practice will be on Aug. 6 from 4-6 p.m. in the school’s east gymnasium.
Address questions to PH athletic director Brent Byler by calling 351-2139 or by email at bbyler@ph.k12.in.us.
Westview
The boys and girls cross country teams will be leaving for a team camp at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The soccer teams will have two practice sessions on Monday. The boys will practice on the main school field from 7-9 a.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Attendance is required for both practices. The girls will practice from 7-8:30 a.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at south field.
Volleyball will practice from 8-11 a.m. at the school’s gymnasium. The first boys tennis practice will be from 5-8 p.m. at the school’s courts.
