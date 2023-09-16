DeKalb judges order courts closed on MLK Jr. Day
AUBURN — DeKalb County courts will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, DeKalb County judges Monte Brown, Kurt Grimm and Adam Squiller have ordered.
In an addendum to the DeKalb County Courts Personnel Policy Handbook dated Sept. 1, the judges stated than in addition to all paid holidays observed by county government and beginning in 2024, Martin Luther King Jr. Day shall be a paid holiday for all court staff and that the courts shall be closed on that day.
In August, the DeKalb County Commissioners approved a holiday schedule for next year, reducing the number of county government holidays from 13 that are observed this year to 12.
Commissioners President William Hartman proposed combining the holidays — observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day to account for the one-day reduction in holidays.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day will be combined as one, both being observed Feb. 19, 2024.
Commissioners also declined to include Juneteenth as a county employee holiday.
Noble and Steuben county commissioners recognize each 15 holidays.
Juneteenth became an official holiday on June 17, 2021 and is celebrated on June 19. It commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
Hartman and Commissioner Todd Sanderson voted to approve the holiday schedule with Commissioner Mike Watson opposed.
On Monday, the judges released this statement regarding their decision to close their courts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
“Martin Luther King Jr. is arguably the most influential Black American who ever lived. An influential man of God, he drove the civil rights movement. The importance of Martin Luther King Jr. to Americans, Americans of all races, cannot be overstated.
“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Martin Luther King’s wife, Coretta Scott King said, ‘The greatest birthday gift my husband could receive is if people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds celebrated the holiday by performing individual acts of kindness through service to others.’ It would be impossible to honor the National Day of Service if people were not allowed the day off from their regular work.
“It is inconceivable that the DeKalb County Courts would not honor and respect him on the National Holiday specifically designated for that purpose. It’s hard to imagine being a black man ordered into Court on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The judge is white, the court staff is white, the probation officers are white, the lawyers are white, the security officers are white, and there this man stands before them. How could any Black American be confident of full, fair and complete justice under that scenario?”
Avilla picks Meyer for town board ballot ... again
AVILLA — It’s Brian Meyer — again.
For the second time this summer, Avilla’s two Republican Party precinct chairmen selected Meyer, an Avilla businessman, for the ballot to replace Ann Freeman in November’s general election for Avilla Town Council.
In the fall, Avilla voters will select two from three candidates for the position:
Incumbent Democrat Bill Krock, Republican Any Uhl and Meyer.
On July 26, the Noble County Republican Party held a caucus at the St. James Restaurant to fill the vacancy created after then-candidate Ann Freeman announced she was withdrawing from the race since she was moving.
Freeman’s withdrawal left Uhl and Krock as the only two candidates on the ballot with voters having two seats to fill.
At that caucus, Avilla GOP precinct chairmen Paul Shepherd and Todd Carteaux selected Meyer on the first ballot.
On Aug. 13, Noble County Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Quintanilla filed a challenge questioning the legality of Meyer being put on the ballot after he allegedly missed several filing deadline requirements as listed in state election law.
At a special meeting Aug. 31, Election Board Chairman Dan Lash-R, and members Lori Jansen-D, and Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer-R, voted unanimously that Meyer was not a legal candidate due to the paperwork issues.
The Republicans again called for a caucus following that ruling. Another caucus was held Tuesday. Carteaux and Shepherd selected Meyer on the first ballot — again.
That caucus had three candidates: Meyer, Shephered and Avilla businessman Michael Hensinger.
Steuben Trails invites community to review visionary plan
ANGOLA — Steuben County Trails and HWC Engineering seeks input of its final greenway master plan.
“The Steuben County Trails group and HWC Engineering are excited to present the proposed Greenway Master Plan for Steuben County,” said Jack Vrana from the Steuben County Trails.
“What we’ve done is we put together kind of a visionary plan for future trails in Steuben County, and that’s what we want to share with the public,” Vrana said.
He said that the organizers invited everybody that attended any of their past sessions. The plan will be presented orally and through the posters that will represent the areas that the new trails are planned to go through.
“We sure want to be open to any thoughts, anything that we haven’t thought of, or maybe some of the previous participants didn’t anticipate,” Vrana said. “We want to make sure we have the community informed and behind us before we do anything else.”
Trails are not an inexpensive undertaking, and funding the visionary plan will be one of the challenges of the project. Vrana estimated that the cost of one mile of trail varies from $500,000 to $1 million. SCT first plans to finish 3.5 miles of Poka-bache Trail Connector to the Steuben County border line.
“Our first priority is getting the Poka-bache trail finished,” he said.
Satellite sheriff’s office opens in St. Joe
ST. JOE — For years, St. Joe and Spencerville residents and officials have wanted to have an increased law enforcement presence in the southeast part of the county.
In a cooperative effort between the town and DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas, that became a reality in August when a satellite office opened in the St. Joe Town Hall at 204 Washington St.
One room of the former bank building was made available for officers to set up a work area, complete with internet, a computer, scanner, printer and refrigerator.
Deputies have their own key to be able to access the building.
“The whole idea was to try and look at ways to reduce the response time from the sheriff’s office and increase the sheriff’s office’s presence in the St. Joe and Spencerville area,” Thomas explained.
In researching old minutes, Town Board President Randy Drake said St. Joe had town marshals until 1932.
“They weren’t a certified police officer — they were called a marshal — they could do ordinances,” he said.
Since that time, having a law enforcement officer serving the town had been investigated but it was determined to be too cost-prohibitive.
“It’s been talked about over and over,” Drake said. “It’s been brought up so many times. The few times it was brought up to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, trying to (them) to spend more time down here, it didn’t seem to be changing over the years.”
The public is asked to contact DeKalb County Central Communications by using 911 for emergencies. In non-emergency situations, people are asked to call 925-3365 and follow recorded instructions for the desired service.
From there, dispatchers will send the appropriate assistance or connect callers with a deputy by phone.
“It’s not going to be staffed 24/7,” Thomas said. “I don’t want anyone to have a misconception thinking they can come down here and knock on the door or drive up here and expect police services.”
Garrett man faces charges in two counties after standoff
GARRETT — A Garrett man is facing charges in Steuben and DeKalb counties after he was arrested following a three-hour standoff with police on Monday afternoon.
When Indiana State Police troopers tried to serve an arrest warrant on rape charges out of Steuben County at a residence in the 100 block of Hamsher Street in Garrett, John C. Costanzo, 59, refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in his apartment, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.
Based on information that Costanzo was armed and dangerous, the Indiana State Police North SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators were called in to resolve the situation, the news release said.
After a 3 1/2 hour standoff, SWAT officers made entry into the residence and took Costanzo into custody without further incident.
Costanzo was taken to the Steuben County Jail. He was booked into custody based on the related felony arrest warrant charges.
Costanzo is facing two Level 3 felony rape charges in Steuben County.
In those cases, Costanzo allegedly performed a sex act on a man against his will, according to records filed in Steuben Circuit Court. In another instance, Costanzo had the man perform a sex act on him until the alleged victim stopped the act.
Based on various interviews with Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police detectives, court records said, the incidents took place in Pleasant Lake, South Milford and Kendallville.
Costanzo now faces a charge of Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement in DeKalb County.
Monday, Indiana State Police detectives and troopers from the Fort Wayne Post were assisted by the State Police SWAT, Crisis Negotiators, the Garrett Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and DeKalb EMS personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.