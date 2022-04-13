Columbia City
Head coach: Dan Weigold, ninth season
2021 record: 26-7
2021 accomplishments: Advanced to Class 4A semi-state after winning the Columbia City Sectional and defeating Northrop 5-1 in the regional final. Lost to Lake Central 1-0 in semi-state semifinals.
Eagles return Brooke Lickey, Natalie Haselby, Bethany Haselby, Haley Whiteleather, Abby Pequignot, Savannah Reed, Hannah Lickey, Haley Webb and Raegan Pratt from the 2021 squad.
“We have high expectations for the 2022 season,” Weigold said. “We have some good leaders that will help keep the younger players focused.”
Churubusco
Head coach: Phil Nicolet
The Eagles will be very young this season, but it’s a group that coach Nicolet is excited about.
Churubusco has eight freshmen on the varsity roster, along with two seniors and three juniors.
Jayden McNutt and KK McCain lead the senior class. Junior Ashley Erwin is the team’s leading returning hitter after she batted .468 last season with two triples and six doubles.
The freshman class is made up of Grace Lawson, Emma Schott, Grace Schott, Jaylyn Shively, Brieann Hosted, Emma Walters, Lauren Stroder and Kendall Williams.
Whitko
Head coach: Michelle Garr, eighth season
2021 record: 11-19 (4-5 Three Rivers)
2021 notes: Won Class 2A Wabash Sectional, defeating Tippecanoe Valley 4-1 in the finals after dispatching Manchester 7-4 in the opening round and defeating Lewis Cass 6-0 in the semifinals. Lost to Western Boone 10-0 in the Class 2A regional.
The Wildcats lost five seniors from last year’s regional qualifying squad. They have 12 returning letterwinners in 2022.
Key returners for Whitko include Guinevere Garr at catcher.
“A great blocker, big bat and a team leader,” Coach Garr said. “She hit .444 for us last season, was an all-conference catcher, and Second Team All-State. She is committed to play softball at Kentucky Wesleyan in the fall.”
Maddie Dafforn will be sharing in the pitching duties for Whitko this spring. She finished last year with a 6.273 ERA and a .297 batting average. “She has put work in the winter, so we look forward to seeing that hard work pay off,” Coach Garr said.
“We are fielding a young team with senior leadership behind the plate. We are looking forward to growing as a team through the season and just taking it game by game,” Garr added.
Carroll
Head coach: Cassie Antos
Assistant coach: Ali Pannabecker
2021 record: 21-9 overall
Key losses to graduation for Carroll included Molly Wallace, Josie Fett and Baylee Uhrick.
Key returners include Courtney Thomas, Maddie Goheen and Madelyn Helmkamp.
Key newcomers, according to Antos, include Emilia Garcia and Laney Conner.
“We look forward to a great season,” Antos said.
“This team has created an atmosphere that is determined, works hard, has fun, and strives for success,” Antos continued. “We have a great senior class with six of seven seniors signing already to play in college and our last senior still looking to play. We have a good mix in our pitching rotation and look forward to some underclassmen stepping up this year. I am proud of these girls and the work they have already put in. I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish this season.”
Homestead
Head coach: Tom Clagg, 21st season
Assistant coaches: Melissa Egolf, J.P. Mejia, Alexis Vargas
2021 record: 7-12 overall
2021 notes: The Spartans struggled with COVID-19 last season, losing almost a week in the middle of the season to a team-wide outbreak. They drew Columbia City in the opening round of the Class 4A Columbia City Sectional and bowed out with a 22-6 loss.
The Spartans lost several key players off of last year’s team. They have 11 returning letterwinners in 2022.
Key returners for Homestead in 2022 include juniors Megan Rosenbaum and Eva Mejia, along with junior CF/1B/C Libby Menobe and sophomore 1B/P Abby Fleming.
The Spartans will start three sophomores with the rest of the lineup a mix of juniors and seniors.
“We’ll be young,” Clagg said.
Clagg said his team is looking forward to turning the page from a tough 2021. Christening a new ballpark will help. The Spartans started the 2022 campaign March 30 at home with a 3-0 loss to Leo.
“We’ll have a tough schedule, but we’re looking forward to the season,” Clagg said. “We’ve got some experience. We’re pretty optimistic.”
New Haven
Head coach: Jessica Harris
2021 record: 5-16
2021 notes: Defeated Garrett 2-1 in the semifinals of Class 3A Angola Sectional, then lost to Bishop Dwenger 11-1 in sectional finals.
The Bulldogs are 0-2 so far in 2022 with losses to Heritage and Churubusco.
Leo
Head coach: Ben Shappell, 16th season
Assistant coaches: Joe Mickelini, Tony Bowers, Matt Lauer
2021 Record: 22-4
The Lions were Northeast 8 Conference champions in 2021.
Key Losses to Graduation: Ali Davis (playing at Findlay, Ohio), Lauren Daniels (playing at Winthrop), Lexy Lauer, Simia Spahiev (playing at Eastern Illinois)
Key Returners: Joslynn Peters, Ellie Sauder, Sydney Tackett, Makena Markle, Leah May, Haylee Schott, Mackenzie Arroyo, Hannah Williams, Lena Viggiano, and Anna Woods all started multiple games for Leo last season. Lillian Resor was hurt most of the season, but played some.
Key Newcomers: Eden Roberts had a limited role last year, but is expected to contribute more this season. Others include Lillian Pierce, Bella Monroe and Ava Papenbrock.
“I’m looking forward to another competitive season this year,” Shappell said. “We have a very strong junior class returning from a successful sophomore campaign led by Second Team All-State player Ellie Sauder. Many players played on high-level travel teams and gained a lot of experience over the summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.