FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Ballet, northern Indiana’s oldest and premier academy and performancedance organization, has announced open community auditions for the production of the area’s holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker,” to take place Sept. 8 at the Fort Wayne Ballet’s main studio location, 300 E. Main St., in the Auer Center for Arts & Culture.
Beginner/intermediate dancers ages 6 years and older are invited to the audition on Sept. 8. Dancers ages 6-7 years old will have registration starting at 12:30 p.m. and the audition class from 1-2 p.m. Girls should arrive with hair pulled back in a ponytail and wear a simple leotard, white socks and ballet slippers. Boys should wear a plain, white T-shirt and black pants/leggings/shorts and black ballet slippers.
Dancers ages 8 and older will have registration starting at 1:30 p.m. and the audition class from 2:15-3:45 p.m. Girls should arrive with hair in a bun and a simple leotard, pink tights, & pink ballet shoes. Boys should wear a plain, white T-shirt and black tights with black ballet shoes.
Dancers do not need to be currently enrolled in the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet to audition, but must be currently studying dance. Auditions are open to the public to all current dance students.
Cast members will have the opportunity to perform in up to 15 performances, including four performances with the live accompaniment of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
For more information regarding Fort Wayne Ballet’s audition for “The Nutcracker,” call 260-484-9646 or visit www.fortwayneballet.org.
