Auto Racing
Cook wins late model feature at AMS
FREMONT — Tommy Cook won the late model feature at Angola Motorsport Speedway last Saturday night.
Other feature winners were John Gatton Jr. in the modifieds, Scott Whetzel in the street stocks and Derek Simon in the front wheel drives.
Heat race winners were Cook in the late models, Kyle and Chris Heintzelman in the FWDs, Lenny Logan in the street stocks and Mike Bufink, Mel Klein and Johnathan Martin in the modifieds.
Tonight's event will be a Fab 3 Special Event featuring the Vores Compact Touring Series. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. Cars will hit the track at 4:30 p.m., and the racing will start at 7 p.m.
Admission for the event will be $30 for Adult/Driver Pit Passes, while Student/Kid Pit Passes are $20. Grandstand prices are $18 for adults and $8 for students aged 11-16. Grandstand seating for kids 10 and under will be admitted for free.
Due to continued phone line issues, Angola Motorsport Speedway is unable to process debit card transactions and will be cash only until further notice.
