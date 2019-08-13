August 14
August Bradley
Donald Kent Dickison
Mark Allen Goebel
Mernard Fousnaugh
Christopher Hatch
Jeffrey N. Hatch Jr.
Janice Dee Hoxie
Anita Simone Kapp
Peter Brennan Meier
Debra Roose
Cathy Stephenson
Edwin Tuttle
Larry Edward Wiley
August 15
Eva Mae Clark
Courtney Collins
Bobbie Jo Coyer
Michael Scott Grupp
Dana Nicole Hatton
Bob Hensinger
Mary Ellen McClintick
Douglas G. Opdycke
Delores Prinzing
Sarah Jo Putt
Mildred Riccius
Delores Senn
Megan Elizabeth Thwaites
Dwight Working Jr.
August 16
Lynn Allen Arrants
Stephen Davis
Sandra (Nicholson) Ely
J.C. Isham
Austin Wayne Jones
Tohoma Laughman
Braxtyn Leland
Pat (Deibele) Perry
Tatum (Kelham) Svarczkopf
August 17
Bret James Cole
David Emrick Sr.
Frances (Comparette) Etter
Anthony Griffin
David Karr
Brian Maley
Julie Shane
Leotha Zolman
August 18
Doler E. Bevis
Sarah Christine Brechbill
Rick Capin
Earl Case Jr.
Steven Paul Daub
Tina (Fetter) Drzewiecki
Rosalie Ann Farmer
Hayley Lane Hall
Alyssa Rose Huelsenbeck
Lance Malcolm Hull
Arthur John Johnson
Mary Margaret Kelley
Joan Myers
Sherrie Putt
Thelma (Saxer) Ringenberg
Jill Ann Robinson
Bruce Runnels
Kris Smith
Veronica Sue Stabler
August 19
Nikolas R. Helbert
Mark Dennis Krider
Tim Kugler
Keaton William Lemish
Joseph Charles Molargik
Tim Moody
Pamela Moses
Ken Carl Ober
Jerry A. Shroads
Richard Spencer
Judy Vanderbosch
Linda Christine Vaughn
Wilma Wansitler
Jill (Harris) Zumack
August 20
Brian Charles Bailey
Cole Dylan Bergman
Beverly Sue Brown
Sheila Marie Curtis
William Engle
Robert Horn
Jacob Andrew Kelley
