FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps stopped their losing streak at seven games with a 5-4 victory over Lake County Thursday night at Parkview Field.
Chris Givin scored on a throwing error by Captain second baseman Raynel Delgado in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie as Lake County attempted to turn a potential inning-ending double play on Seamus Curran’s grounder to shortstop.
Austin Smith (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to get the win in relief for Fort Wayne. Jose Geraldo pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his fourth save of the season.
The TinCaps had a quality start from Ethan Elliott over six innings. He allowed two earned runs, five hits and a walk and struck out four.
Tirso Ornelas was 3-for-3 with a walk to lead the Fort Wayne offense. He hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the first inning to tie the game at 1. Ornelas led the High-A Central League in doubles with 19 heading into Friday’s games.
Grant Little added two hits and a run scored for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne will host Lake County today at 6:35 p.m. A fireworks display will follow the game.
