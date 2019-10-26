College Football Thunder rout Finlandia for first MIAA victory
ANGOLA — Trine University won its first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating an undermanned Finlandia squad 58-0 at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder (4-3, 1-3 MIAA) held the Lions to 50 yards of total offense and four first downs while racking up 477 total yards and playing many guys in the 100th grid win at Trine for coaches Troy Abbs and Jacob Kinsey.
Abbs, who is in his fourth season as head coach, and Kinsey, the Thunder’s offensive coordinator, have been football coaches at the Angola university since 2006 when Matt Land started as head coach. Abbs was Trine’s defensive coordinator before replacing Land as the head coach in 2015.
Junior Ryan Hibbets set a new Trine record for the longest field goal when he made a 53-yarder in the final seconds of the second quarter. He broke his own record from last season when he made a 48-yard field goal at home against Albion exactly one year ago on Oct. 27, 2018.
Sophomore Darrell Banks and freshman Xaine Kirby each had two touchdowns for the Thunder. Banks had 15 carries for 113 yards, and Kirby had 11 rushes for 112 yards.
Trine played four quarterbacks. Alex Price, Brent Hays and sophomore Jake Hill each threw a touchdown pass.
Sophomore Jordan Smith recovered a fumble in the end zone for a Thunder touchdown in the first quarter. Tralin Richardson also recovered a fumble, and Max Slusser had an interception. Finlandia is 0-7, 0-4.
Trine plays at Albion this coming Saturday at 1 p.m.
College Soccer Trine women lose MIAA match at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost to Adrian 4-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (13-4-2, 6-1 MIAA) had two goals from Mya Oleksiak and outshot the Thunder 16-1.
Carmen Sweigard made five saves in goal for Trine (3-8-3, 0-5-2).
College Hockey Trine women picked to place fifth in NCHA poll
The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association released its preseason coaches polls on Thursday. The Trine women’s team was picked to to finish fifth, and the Thunder men were picked to place ninth.
The Adrian women and St. Norbert men were picked as NCHA preseason favorites.
The Trine women made the NCHA playoffs last season in the program’s second season of existence, going 10-13-2 overall and 8-8-2 in conference play. Many key players return for coach Tom Hofman, including last year’s NCHA Freshman of the Year Theresa DiMaggio. DiMaggio had eight goals and 16 assists last season.
The Thunder open their season on Nov. 8 at Post, Connecticut. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Thunder men were 10-13-2 overall, and 6-11-1 in the NCHA last season. Coach Alex Todd also returns many of his key players, including 2019 NCHA Co-Freshman of the Year Garrett Hallford (12 goals, 12 assists last season).
Trine will open their season with home games at Thunder Ice Arena Friday and Saturday against Hamline, Minnesota. Friday’s game will start at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s contest will start at 4 p.m.
