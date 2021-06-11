WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free webinar regarding the status of carbon markets and implications and possibilities for agricultural producers at 12:30 p.m. (ET) Thursday, June 24.
The webinar will focus specifically on opportunities and challenges of the carbon markets in U.S. agriculture for row crop producers.
“Many agricultural producers are questioning the industry’s potential role in carbon sequestration right now,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “During this webinar, Nathanael Thompson, Carson Reeling and I will answer some of the questions on producers’ minds and take a look at some of the opportunities for row crop producers interested in carbon sequestration on their farmland. Carbon markets are evolving rapidly, and we’ll also discuss how things might change over the next several years.”
Thompson and Reeling are assistant professors in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics.
Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website at purdue.ag/webinar062421.
After registering, a participant will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.
