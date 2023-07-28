• People from all walks of life, from every race imaginable, came together to mourn a man who left the community far too soon, doing what he loved, serving the public as a police officer. The community came together on Tuesday to pay respects to the late Master Trooper David Deuter, 49, who was killed in a traffic incident on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County. Deuter, who was tending to a traffic stop, was struck and killed by a semi driver. Police from California to West Virginia were on hand, as well as Gov. Frank O’Bannon for the service held in Fremont High School.

