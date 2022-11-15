THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Westview at Goshen, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Southern Wells, 6 p.m. (starts with a JV half)
FRIDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Noble at Fremont, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Angola, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 6A North Semi-State, Hamilton Southeastern at Carroll, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Benedictine (Ill.) vs. Trine in Great Lakes Invitational at Wabash College, 1 p.m.
Women, Edgewood (Wis.) at Trine in Cameron Hospital Classic, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Men, Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.
ACHA D2 Men, Trine at Davenport (Mich.), 9 p.m.
ACHA D3 Men, Trine at Purdue, 9 p.m.
