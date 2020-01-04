College Hockey Trine women tie St. Olaf again
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team played to a 2-2 tie with St. Olaf, Minnesota, Saturday afternoon at Thunder Ice Arena.
Mary Kate Eiden scored in her second consecutive game for the Oles (0-11-2) with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in third period to tie the game at 2. It was the first time this season St. Olaf scored more than one goal in a game.
The Thunder (3-4-3) outshot St. Olaf 53-35. Alaska residents Jade Pandres and Makena Thompson scored the Trine goals. Sydney Hernalsteen assisted on both goals.
Bailey Goodwin and Katie Plyer each had an assist for the Thunder. Emily Nettesheim made 33 saves in goal in her first collegiate start.
Trine men can’t slow down Foresters
ANGOLA — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team lost to NCAA Division III nationally-ranked Lake Forest 4-1 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Saturday evening at Thunder Ice Arena.
Josh Giacomin had two goals and Joey Sardina had two assists for the Foresters (11-2-1, 8-1 NCHA).
TJ Delaney scored for the Thunder to tie the game at 1 a little over five minutes into the second period. Brett Tierney and Austin Stauffer had the assists.
Brett Young made 23 saves in goal for Trine (6-7, 4-4).
College Wrestling Trine wrestlers in action at Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine had some wrestlers take part in the Manchester’s Spartan Mat Classic Saturday and scored 24.5 points, placing 13th.
Efrain Amezquita was sixth for the Thunder at 165 pounds and Jacob Garrett was seventh at 285.
