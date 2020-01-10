WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue University Ag Alumni Fish Fry will take place on Feb. 1 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
The event offers alumni and friends of the College of Agriculture an opportunity to network with each other and visit exhibits highlighting event sponsors and college organizations.
“The Fish Fry is the unofficial homecoming of Indiana agriculture,” said Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Ag Alumni Association. “Not only do we have a fun, educational program, but our guests tell us each year how much they enjoy the networking and exhibit area. While you can’t help but notice the obvious Purdue pride at the Fish Fry, you don’t have to be an alumnus to attend.”
Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of the College of Agriculture, will speak at the event, along with dignitaries from the university and guests from state and federal government. Several honorees will be presented with the Ag Alumni Association’s Certificate of Distinction for significant contributions to Indiana’s agriculture, forestry and/or natural resources management.
Ranveer Chandra, chief scientist at Microsoft Azure Global, will be the keynote speaker. Chandra’s research developed software programs for major Microsoft products including Windows 10, XBOX One and Azure. Motivated by concerns about how to feed an expanding global population, Chandra led research on FarmBeats — artificial intelligence software that will afford farmers a real-time view of their farms, from the soil health sensors to data from strategically placed cameras.
Because many rural areas don’t have access to high-speed internet, farmers also will have the option to install white-space monitors, which provide affordable, high-speed connectivity.
Tickets are available for the 2020 Ag Alumni Fish Fry. For more information and to order tickets, visit purdue.ag/fishfry.
