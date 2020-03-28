Shipshewana at a Glance
Population: 684
Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer, town manager
Fire: Shipshewana Volunteer Fire Department
Police: Shipshewana Police Department
Health: Parkview LaGrange Hospital
Utilities: Water, storm drainage and wastewater services are provided by the town Electric: NIPSCO & LaGrange County REMC Natural Gas: NIPSCO, Internet: CenturyLink, Phone: CenturyLink
Education: Westview School Corporation
Parks: Wolfe Park, Shipshewana Community Park
Events: Mayfest, Shipshewana Quilt Festival, Antique Festival, Fall Crafters Fair, Ice Festival
Important Numbers & Addresses
Town Hall: A: 345 N. Morton St.
Police: A: 345 N. Morton St. P: 786-4310 Town Marshal: Tom Fitch
Fire: A: 1100 N. Van Buren St. P: 768.4743 Fire Chief: Chad Miller
Hospital: A: 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange P: 463-9000
Post Office: A: 355 Main St. P: 768-4172 Hours: M-F 8 a.m.-noon, Sat 8-10 a.m.
Library: LaGrange County Public Library-Shipshewana Branch A: 250 Depot St. P: 768-7444 Hours: M-F 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Recycling: LaGrange Street Department, Nursery Street, LaGrange
Meetings
Town Council: 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month at 6 p.m. at Town Hall
