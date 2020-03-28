Shipshewana at a Glance

Population: 684

Government: Town council, clerk-treasurer, town manager

Fire: Shipshewana Volunteer Fire Department

Police: Shipshewana Police Department

Health: Parkview LaGrange Hospital

Utilities: Water, storm drainage and wastewater services are provided by the town Electric: NIPSCO & LaGrange County REMC Natural Gas: NIPSCO, Internet: CenturyLink, Phone: CenturyLink

Education: Westview School Corporation

Parks: Wolfe Park, Shipshewana Community Park

Events: Mayfest, Shipshewana Quilt Festival, Antique Festival, Fall Crafters Fair, Ice Festival

Important Numbers & Addresses

Town Hall: A: 345 N. Morton St.

Police: A: 345 N. Morton St. P: 786-4310 Town Marshal: Tom Fitch

Fire: A: 1100 N. Van Buren St. P: 768.4743 Fire Chief: Chad Miller

Hospital: A: 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange P: 463-9000

Post Office: A: 355 Main St. P: 768-4172 Hours: M-F 8 a.m.-noon, Sat 8-10 a.m.

Library: LaGrange County Public Library-Shipshewana Branch A: 250 Depot St. P: 768-7444 Hours: M-F 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Recycling: LaGrange Street Department, Nursery Street, LaGrange

Meetings

Town Council: 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month at 6 p.m. at Town Hall

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.