Easter!
How do you begin to write about such an essential day in the life of Christianity? First, my words will never be good enough, but they don’t have to be because the story of Christ is enough. Second, if you have not read it lately or have not yet this year, stop and read about Jesus’ last moments before He rose.
READ Gospel of John 17-20. Here is a road map on how to face life’s tricky spots.
So, we have journeyed towards this weekend. Many of us have given up and taken up things all season long. The season of 40 days, or 46 if you include Sundays in your journey, has given us time for thinking, praying, and more.
To remind ourselves, we make this journey in honor and remembrance of, among other things Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness. A journey with God with prayer and scripture gives us the strength to make it through the wilderness moments we shall all have and may or may not see coming. So, what next?
If you picked up a new habit, you should keep it beyond your Lenten journey.
What does after Easter mean to the people of God, Christ? The exciting news is that we have been gifted with the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. This means that we are never truly alone. So, Easter means there is hope. We might associate hope with the empty tomb. Make no mistake; there is beauty in the empty tomb. There is a promise that death does not have the final say in our lives; praise the LORD!
Easter also means we have a way to repair our relationship with the Lord. Please make no mistake; we are sinners. All of us are sinners. Those of us that attend church sinners. Those of us that have never attended church sinners. Folks that think none of this matters sinners.
These scriptures make Easter clearer… what can we say about such a wonderful gift…
Romans 8:31-39
Nothing Can Separate Us from God’s Love
31 What shall we say about such wonderful things as these? If God is for us, who can ever be against us? 32 Since he did not spare even his own Son but gave him up for us all, won’t he also give us everything else? 33 Who dares accuse us whom God has chosen for his own? No one—for God himself has given us right standing with himself. 34 Who then will condemn us? No one—for Christ Jesus died for us and was raised to life for us, and he is sitting in the place of honor at God’s right hand, pleading for us.
35 Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean he no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death? 36 (As the Scriptures say, “For your sake we are killed every day; we are being slaughtered like sheep.” 37 No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us.
38 And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons,[b] neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. 39 No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Lean into the beauty of God’s love and the gift of Christ this Easter.
