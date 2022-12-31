As 2022 comes to a close, we take a look back at the most-viewed stories of the year online at kpcnews.com. Here’s what topped the list this year:
1) Two dead, two in custody after Sunday morning shooting — 46,843 pageviews
A foiled burglary attempt turned deadly in Auburn in May.
Two adults died in the shooting — Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco — while police arrested Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, both of Fort Wayne, on charges of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
Four suspects are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner, who then allegedly produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects. The homeowner shot and killed two of the intruders and then held the other two at gunpoint until police arrived.
Two other earlier breaking news posts about the shooting each also picked up about 9,800 views each.
2) Woman facing 17 years for allegedly striking boys, covering up evidence — 17,860 pageviews
An Ohio woman who hit two boys walking along the side of a road and then drove off was located and arrested in the hit-and-run that resulted in one of the boys dying of his injuries.
Hope Ann Richmond, 45, Montpelier, Ohio, is facing three felony charges for allegedly striking the boys on C.R. 275N. The two hit were Wayden Bennett, 13, Angola, who died from his injuries on Monday, and Ryly Cumings, 12, Angola, who sustained a head laceration and was treated at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola and was released.
Richmond was found after an anonymous tipster called the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department to report seeing a 2012 Jeep Liberty that appeared to match a description put out by police earlier in the day.
Initially Richmond said she thought she struck a trash can in the road, said a probable cause affidavit filed in court. Then she claimed she had hit a deer but later realized it must have been the boys after catching the news.
3) Mother charged with aiding in rape of daughter — 14,524 pageviews
The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped last summer by a Hamilton man was charged in November in connection with the incident.
Tasha J. Frank, 37, who lived at Hamilton Lake at the time of the incident and now resides in Bryan, Ohio, was arrested by Ohio authorities last week then extradited to Indiana on Tuesday.
She is facing charges of Level 3 felony aiding, inducing or causing rape; Level 6 felony child seduction; Level 6 felony sexual battery; Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent; and Class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Frank allegedly encouraged her daughter to have sexual relations with Melvin Peter Merritt III, 47, Hamilton Lake, July 24-25, after the three had been out on the lake drinking then later playing pool. They also consumed edible marijuana products.
4) Man facing charges after naked scuffle with police — 13,058 pageviews
In July, police had to wrestle a naked man to the ground after he was located running around near an Angola business.
Levi A. Socha, 21, had to be forcibly subdued by two Angola Police officers, Mike Kling and Jason Justice, who also deployed a Taser to try to bring him under control. At one point, the scuffle ended up with two officers and Socha getting wrapped up in the Taser wires and Kling getting shocked.
Socha is facing two counts of Level 5 felony battery to a public safety officer causing bodily injury, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and Class B misdemeanor public nudity.
Both officers reported receiving minor injuries in the scuffle with Socha, who was naked during the entire encounter.
5) Sale of auction park final — 12,699 pageviews
In January, the sale of the Sotheby’s RM Auction property off of C.R. 11-A in Auburn completed and plans started moving forward for the property’s future.
Buyer Joe Fisher partnered with three other business partners to form Auburn Sports Group. Those investors include Rod Sinn and his son, Grant, who were instrumental in a similar facility in Westfield. The third partner in the group is Cole Walker.
It’s been a year and plans for the sports park are still up in the air as county officials have not approved a new TIF district to help the development along, citing concerns about the sport park group’s finances.
6) Baby’s skull fractured, man facing charges — 10,797 pageviews
An Angola man was charged in February with two Level 3 felony charges after he allegedly injured his 2-month-old baby in a fit of anger.
Trenton M. Theising, 20, Angola, was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and domestic battery resulting serious bodily injury of a child younger than 14 after an investigation by Angola, Auburn and Indiana State Police revealed he allegedly swung a baby girl, who would be 2 months old in about a week, hitting her head on a crib and catching her from a fall, breaking her leg.
The baby sustained multiple skull fractures on both sides of her head, bleeding on the brain, other facial injuries as well as two fractures on her right leg, court records said.
7) City man charged with felony neglect — 10,571 pageviews
A Kendallville man was formerly charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 1 felony, after his 5-week-old daughter suffered “catastrophic” injury — including three fractured ribs, a bruised lung and brain injuries — while allegedly in his care.
Jeremy wOechsle, 19, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested in August by Kendallville police. The child’s mother, Kathryn Gibson, 19, of Kendallville, was also arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent as a Level 3 felony.
According to court documents filed in the case, medical professionals who examined the child at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis found “three fractured ribs that were in different stages of healing (and) mixed density blood in the brain which indicated new and old injuries.” A CT scan showed a bruise on the child’s right lung.
On Tuesday, medical professionals advised police, according to court documents, “that the victim was continuing to have long seizures that are difficult to control and may progress to brain death. Further, medical professionals opine at this point in time that (the victim) might have lifelong blindness, paralysis or intellectual disabilities.”
8) Angola man arrested on child porn charges — 9,371 pageviews
An Angola man was facing eight child pornography counts after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Corey Spangler, 33, on charges of possession of child pornography, including one count that included child porn that depicted bestiality.
He was charged with eight felony counts, including one county of possession of child pornography depicting bestiality, Level 5 felony, and seven counts of possession of child pornography of a person under 18, Level 5 felony.
9) Wolcotville deputy charged with six felonies — 9,262 pageviews
When a Wolcottville deputy marshall went to meet who he thought was a 16-year-old girl on Valentine’s Day, he instead ended up meeting other police officers.
Zarek Finley, of Rome City, was arrested and charged with three felonies relating to one alleged victim: attempted child seduction, a Level 5 felony, attempted dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, a Level 6 felony, and attempted possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony; as well as three additional felonies relating to a second alleged victim including official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, child seduction, a Level 6 felony; and sexual battery, a Level 6 felony.
10) Crash kills retired Noble County judge Kirsch — 9,106 pageviews
Retired Noble County Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch was killed in a head-on crash in Whitley County in December.
Kirsch, 69, was involved in a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 9 near Cidermill Road, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
In a news release, Whitley County authorities said a 2003 Kenworth semi was traveling south on S.R. 9 when it went left of center, striking a 2017 Ford Escape Kirsch was driving head-on.
Kirsch had retired from the bench in December 2021.
11) Lack of land surveyors is leading to project delays — 9,052 pageviews
12) Carotidynia could be causing next pain (2012 health column) — 8,953 pageviews
13) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House (2021 story) — 8,245 pagevies
14) Tutor facing child molesting charge — 8,026 pageviews
15) God cares for us like a mother hen cares for her brood (2020 religion column) — 7,771 pageviews
16) Travel conditions improve, but still hazardous — 7,535 pageviews
17) Avilla farm beefs up local meat options with new storefront — 7,458 pageviews
18) New bank, restaurant coming to city’s west side — 7,245 pageviews
19) Kendallville man faces Level 1 felony molest charge — 7,169 pageviews
20) Auburn man accused of fraudulent business practice — 7,142 pageviews
21) Man held on two counts of rape — 7,088 pageviews
22) Crash claims life of Fort Wayne man — 6,993 pageviews
