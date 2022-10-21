ANGOLA — With four weeks left in the NCAA Division III college football season, Trine University finds itself right where it wants to be, in the thick of the chase for the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association title.
The Thunder host Albion College today. Along with Trine, the Britons are one of the five MIAA teams still in the hunt for the conference crown.
Albion and Alma are both 2-0 in the conference. Trine and Adrian are both 2-1 and Olivet 1-1.
Hope and Kalamazoo are both 0-3 in the MIAA and appear to be out of the hunt.
Kickoff for the Britons and the Thunder is set for 1 p.m. at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs’ team is coming off a triple overtime 39-37 win over Olivet on the road last week.
The meeting with Albion is one of several important games in the final third of the season, Abbs said.
“It’s a date we circle on the calendar, and I’m sure they circle it on their calendar,” Abbs said.
Albion is led by fifth-year senior quarterback Jack Bush, who has completed 67-of-95 passes for 830 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception. Bush has seen action in just four of the Britons’ six games, missing the Rose-Hulman and Wisconsin-Eau Claire games.
Albion also has sophomore quarterback Luke Lovell, who has completed 70-of-110 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns with four picks.
Senior running back Phillip Jones-Price leads the Albion rushing attack with 58 carries for 390 yards with two TDs. Senior receiver Mark Tocco is the Britons’ top receiver with 39 catches for 685 yards with seven TDs.
Like many of the Thunder’s MIAA games, Abbs said this week’s game will come down to execution.
“When you’re talking about league play, where the difference in athleticism and ability is so small, it comes down to scheme, executing and the kicking game,” Abbs said.
Trine has its bye next week, and Abbs and his assistants plan to spend the first part of the week on the road recruiting.
“We’ll get the guys some rest, but we’ll stay sharp,” Abbs said.
In other MIAA action this weekend, Alma (6-0 overall) will travel to Kalamazoo (3-4) and Olivet (5-2) will be at Hope (3-4).
Thunder Bolts
The past 10 years of the Trine-Albion series have been marked by streaks. The Britons have won the past three, while the Thunder took the seven contests prior to that… Tocco received MIAA Offensive Player of the Week honors with nine catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the Britons’ 30-10 win over Hope last week. It was Tocco’s fifth 100-yard receiving game of the 2022 season… Albion inside linebacker Conner Smith picked up MIAA Defensive Player of the Week honors with 12 tackles, a sack and an interception against Hope.
