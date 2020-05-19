WATERLOO — The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library is offering two weekly programs:
• Virtual Craft Program, Tuesdays at 2 p.m.; and
• Virtual Storytime, Thursdays at 10 a.m.
No contact, curbside services will be offered:
• Monday 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. (closed Memorial Day);
• Tuesday 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.; and
• Thursday 10 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.
Phones will be answered:
• Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and
• Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (closed Saturday, May 23).
Copies, faxes and scanning will be offered during curbside service hours. People are asked to call the library at 837-4491 to arrange a time for these services.
For more information on any event visit the library at 300 S. Wayne St., the website at waterloo.lib.in.us or the library’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.